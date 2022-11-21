Adele Shares Rare PDA Moment With Boyfriend Rich Paul During Vegas Show

Adele shared a sweet moment with boyfriend Rich Paul during her Vegas show. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Adele planted a kiss on her boyfriend Rich Paul during the opening of her Vegas residency over the weekend and fans can’t get over the adorable moment.

Adele gave a show-stopping performance at the opening night of her long-anticipated rescheduled Las Vegas residency last weekend, and of course, her boyfriend Rich Paul was front and centre to support her.

The 34-year-old took to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace stage in a chic figure-hugging black dress before belting out a number of her emotional ballads during the show, where many supporters were singing along - and good pal Stormzy was even there to support her!

A stand-out moment for fans, however, was when she adorably shared a PDA moment with her superstar sports agent boyfriend mid-performance.

Adele 'Confirms She's Married' By Wearing Wedding Ring At Beyoncé's Birthday

Adele belted her heart out during the opening weekend of her Vegas residency. Picture: Getty

During a heartfelt rendition of ‘When We Were Young’, the singer walked through the crowds and headed over to her beau, who was watching the show just as in awe as fans were!

She then planted a kiss on his lips before carrying on with the song, and people have been sharing the adorable moment on social media since.

Jumping in the comments, one fan branded Rich ‘the luckiest man’, while another said: “This made me CRY.”

Adele and Rich Paul have been dating since summer 2021. Picture: Getty

It wasn’t long before others chimed in at how incredible the ‘Skyfall’ songstress sounded live, as a third penned: “Adele is literally unreal."

“How can you not love Adele,” added another fan, and we agree!

The North London superstar will continue her Weekends With Adele residency all the way through until March 2023.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital