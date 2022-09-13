Adele 'Confirms She's Married' By Wearing Wedding Ring At Beyoncé's Birthday

Fans think Adele has addressed the marriage rumours. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans further speculate that Adele has secretly married Rich Paul after she is spotted wearing a wedding band, seemingly confirming the news.

Rumours that Adele has already married her fiancé Rich Paul have long been circulating, but fans now think they've had the most promising clue yet that shows the pair have already tied the knot!

The 32-year-old was seen donning a ring on her ring finger at none other than Beyoncé's mega-birthday bash that saw a slew of A-list celebrities turn out for the pop star.

The striking gold wedding band had everyone talking, with paparazzi shots of the 'Easy On Me' singer wearing the jewellery as she left Beyoncé's Los Angeles mansion circulating online.

Adele previously sparked speculation that she and the sports agent were husband and wife after she posted a photograph of her Emmy Award in the home she shares with Rich.

Adele has remained tight-lipped about her engagement to Rich Paul. Picture: Getty

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a customized board game in the background of the trophy snap that read: "The Paul's".

Everyone in the comments soon took this to mean that Adele and Rich had already said 'I Do' and that the iconic songstress had taken her hubby's last name.

The Instagram photo – that celebrated her Emmy win for her TV special Adele: One Night Only – was flooded with comments theorising about the star's marriage.

One follower commented: "'The Paul's' is you married?"

Another wrote: "Well she wears a ring I just can’t tell if it’s a wedding one."

Fans think Adele and Rich Paul have already wed. Picture: Getty

Now, fans have got another brief look at Adele's wedding band, which joins her stunning engagement ring which features a :orraine Schwartz pear shape diamond, rumoured to cost around the £2,000,000 mark!

Of course, fans are still awaiting concrete evidence that the couple has made the trip down the aisle – however, the 'Hello' musician is famous for keeping her private life out of the public eye where possible.

The betrothed/married pair partied at Beyoncé's mansion for her 41st birthday along with countless celebs, such as Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lizzo, Megan Fox and many more – as you can imagine!

