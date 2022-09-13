Adele 'Confirms She's Married' By Wearing Wedding Ring At Beyoncé's Birthday

13 September 2022, 15:10

Fans think Adele has addressed the marriage rumours
Fans think Adele has addressed the marriage rumours. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Fans further speculate that Adele has secretly married Rich Paul after she is spotted wearing a wedding band, seemingly confirming the news.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours that Adele has already married her fiancé Rich Paul have long been circulating, but fans now think they've had the most promising clue yet that shows the pair have already tied the knot!

The 32-year-old was seen donning a ring on her ring finger at none other than Beyoncé's mega-birthday bash that saw a slew of A-list celebrities turn out for the pop star.

Adele Announces New Dates For Rescheduled Las Vegas Residency

The striking gold wedding band had everyone talking, with paparazzi shots of the 'Easy On Me' singer wearing the jewellery as she left Beyoncé's Los Angeles mansion circulating online.

Adele previously sparked speculation that she and the sports agent were husband and wife after she posted a photograph of her Emmy Award in the home she shares with Rich.

Adele has remained tight-lipped about her engagement to Rich Paul
Adele has remained tight-lipped about her engagement to Rich Paul. Picture: Getty

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a customized board game in the background of the trophy snap that read: "The Paul's".

Everyone in the comments soon took this to mean that Adele and Rich had already said 'I Do' and that the iconic songstress had taken her hubby's last name.

The Instagram photo – that celebrated her Emmy win for her TV special Adele: One Night Only – was flooded with comments theorising about the star's marriage.

One follower commented: "'The Paul's' is you married?"

Another wrote: "Well she wears a ring I just can’t tell if it’s a wedding one."

Fans think Adele and Rich Paul have already wed
Fans think Adele and Rich Paul have already wed. Picture: Getty

Now, fans have got another brief look at Adele's wedding band, which joins her stunning engagement ring which features a :orraine Schwartz pear shape diamond, rumoured to cost around the £2,000,000 mark!

Of course, fans are still awaiting concrete evidence that the couple has made the trip down the aisle – however, the 'Hello' musician is famous for keeping her private life out of the public eye where possible.

The betrothed/married pair partied at Beyoncé's mansion for her 41st birthday along with countless celebs, such as Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lizzo, Megan Fox and many more  – as you can imagine!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire

Will Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Appear In High School Musical Reunion With The Original Cast?

A new biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley and her memoir 'Elvis and Me'

Priscilla Biopic: All The Details From Jacob Elordi Cast As Elvis Presley To Release Date & More

Niall Horan's best on-stage moments date back to his time in One Direction

Niall Horan’s Most Memorable On Stage Moments From One Direction Tour To Famous Moves

Jennifer Coolidge's Emmys speech has been the talk of the internet

Why Jennifer Coolidge Is Trending After Her First Ever Emmys Win

Zendaya has had quite the career already

How Did Zendaya Become So Famous? Her Career Evolution From Disney To Euphoria

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star