Inside Adele’s Gorgeous Beverly Hills Mansion

Adele gave a glimpse inside her LA mansion. Picture: Getty / Adele/Instagram

Adele spends most of her time in LA, in her jaw-dropping Beverly Hills mansion.

Adele, who has recently lost over seven stone, bought her incredible Beverly Hills mansion in 2019, for a whopping $10.65 million (£8.53 million).

The early-60s style home is over 6,000 square feet and is opposite the home her ex-husband Simon Konecki lives in.

Adele gave a sneak-peek at her home during lockdown, posing outside of her house from behind a huge gold frame covered in flowers to mark her 31st birthday.

Adele gave a glimpse inside her home during lockdown. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Adele's LA home has a tribute to her hometown in the garden. Picture: Adele/Instagram

The singer wore a black mini dress for the Instagram post, with a tidy flower bed and leafy-covered trellis climbing behind her.

And as she watched back her Glastonbury performance on what was meant to be its 50th festival on 26 June, Adele posted pictures of her homely living room.

The mum of one has dark furniture in her lounge, with a large shelving unit holding lots of plants and photo frames.

In the background, a Tottenham flag can be seen in the pop sensation’s back garden as a tribute to her beloved hometown.

Adele celebrated her 31st birthday in lockdown. Picture: Adele/Instagram

Her floor-to-ceiling windows are covered with shutters to ensure the star has privacy and a massive coffee table sits in the centre of the room.

Adele’s home also has large windows throughout and French doors off of the kitchen leading to a plush back garden.

The impressive mansion has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an office, a library, and a gym.

The 31-year-old and her son Angelo, seven, are lucky enough to also have an art studio to get creative in.

Adele is known to have a circle of Hollywood pals since moving stateside and Jennifer Lawrence was her next-door neighbour at the house she lived in before.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are also thought to live just five minutes away.

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ hitmaker also has two Kensington town houses for when she returns to her homeland.

