Addison Rae Seemingly Confirms Rekindled Relationship With Ex Bryce Hall In TikTok Video

Addison Rae fuels rumours she's back together with Bryce Hall. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Addison Rae fans think she’s back with her ex Bryce Hall after sharing a flirty TikTok video.

Addison Rae has dropped hints that she’s rekindled her romance with her former boyfriend Bryce Hall.

It all started when the social media star took to TikTok to celebrate one year of posting her first video on the app.

Doing a side-by-side clip of her lip-syncing to ‘Kiss Me Like You Mean It’ by Kelsea Ballerini, she recreated the video and this time, it featured her rumoured man, Bryce.

In the adorable video, she sang along to the tune before Bryce came over and kissed her on the cheek, leading fans to rush to the comments and praise ‘Braddison’.

Addison Rae's fans were so here for the TikTok video with Bryce Hall. Picture: TikTok

One comment read: “BRYCE KISSED YOU AHH.”

“BRADDISON CONFIRMED [heart emoji],” wrote another.

The flirty TikTok comes just a day after the former couple were seen having dinner with Addison’s family in West Hollywood, where fans first speculated that they were giving things another go.

The exes split earlier this year, but at the time Bryce confirmed that they had still remained really close.

Addison Rae fans think she's back together with Bryce Hall. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, he said: "We never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things.

“Now with quarantine, [we’re] not so busy … We’re really good friends.”

Neither of them has spoken on the status of their relationship since the cheek-kissing video, but fans are hopeful this is a sign that Braddison is back on!

