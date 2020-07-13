Addison Rae Seemingly Confirms Rekindled Relationship With Ex Bryce Hall In TikTok Video

13 July 2020, 11:32

Addison Rae fuels rumours she's back together with Bryce Hall
Addison Rae fuels rumours she's back together with Bryce Hall. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

Addison Rae fans think she’s back with her ex Bryce Hall after sharing a flirty TikTok video.

Addison Rae has dropped hints that she’s rekindled her romance with her former boyfriend Bryce Hall.

It all started when the social media star took to TikTok to celebrate one year of posting her first video on the app.

Why Did People Think TikTok's Addison Rae Had Died? Social Media Silence Explained

Doing a side-by-side clip of her lip-syncing to ‘Kiss Me Like You Mean It’ by Kelsea Ballerini, she recreated the video and this time, it featured her rumoured man, Bryce.

In the adorable video, she sang along to the tune before Bryce came over and kissed her on the cheek, leading fans to rush to the comments and praise ‘Braddison’.

Addison Rae's fans were so here for the TikTok video with Bryce Hall
Addison Rae's fans were so here for the TikTok video with Bryce Hall. Picture: TikTok

One comment read: “BRYCE KISSED YOU AHH.”

“BRADDISON CONFIRMED [heart emoji],” wrote another.

The flirty TikTok comes just a day after the former couple were seen having dinner with Addison’s family in West Hollywood, where fans first speculated that they were giving things another go.

The exes split earlier this year, but at the time Bryce confirmed that they had still remained really close.

Addison Rae fans think she's back together with Bryce Hall
Addison Rae fans think she's back together with Bryce Hall. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last month, he said: "We never separated for real bad reasons, you know? We were just busy doing our own things.

“Now with quarantine, [we’re] not so busy … We’re really good friends.”

Neither of them has spoken on the status of their relationship since the cheek-kissing video, but fans are hopeful this is a sign that Braddison is back on!

> Download Our App For All The Latest TikTok News

More News

See more More News

Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip with her son

Body Found In Search For Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera In Lake Piru

Candles and cushions are available with Harry Styles on them

Celebrity Prayer Candles Are Now A Thing & You Can Buy A Harry Styles One

Jade Thirwall shared the letter on Instagram.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Calls On Government To Ban ‘Conversion Therapy’ In UK

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid reunite with Zayn and Gigi on farm

Dua Lipa & Anwar Reunite With Zayn & Gigi At Hadid Family Farm- Will They Finally Collab?

Demi Lovato has a huge net worth.

Demi Lovato Net Worth: ‘Anyone’ Singer's Fortune Revealed

Harry Styles' fans are convinced he's releasing a documentary for 'Fine Line'

Harry Styles Fine Line Documentary: Everything We Know So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement