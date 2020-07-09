Why Did People Think TikTok's Addison Rae Had Died? Social Media Silence Explained

Addison Rae fans worried for her well being during social media silence. Picture: Instagram @addisonrae

When Addison Rae, who usually posts multiple TikToks a day, suddenly went silent on social media, fans had some wild theories about why this was.

Addison Rae has been in the news a whole lot this week after her social media absence had people wildly speculating about why she'd left her biggest platform, TikTok, and rumours of everything to pregnancy to her death have swamped the internet.

So, why did the TikTok sensation disappear, and why has she posted an apology statement online?

Has Addison Rae died?

The 19-year-old has just under 50 million TikTok followers and is one of the biggest names in the world right now, so when she went silent for over a week, fans who are used to interacting with her multiple times a day were seriously worried something had happened.

Rumours online said Addison Rae had 'drowned' during social media silence. Picture: Twitter

Some speculated she may be pregnant, while another, darker theory even suggest she had died. One gossip blog posted a fake report which added serious fuel to the fire and one rumour suggested she'd been taken to hospital.

However, her boyfriend, fellow famous TikToker Bryce Hall eventually spoke out to reassure fans Addison was fine, taking some time, and was not pregnant.

So, no, Addison is absolutely fine and healthy, and was taking a purposeful break from the app.

Why did Addison Rae stop using TikTok?

In fact, the reason Addison took a break from all social media was due to a video she had re-posted supporting 'all lives matter' going viral, with people calling her out for damaging the Black Lives Matter cause.

Posting a statement online, Addison said: "Addison,19, wrote: "I owe all of you an apology."

"Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have."

She continued: "Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community."

"All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism."

