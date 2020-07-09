Addison Rae Apologises For Re-Posting 'All Lives Matter' Video & The Internet Is Divided

9 July 2020

Addison Rae apologises for 'all lives matter' re-post breaking social media silence
Addison Rae apologises for 'all lives matter' re-post breaking social media silence. Picture: Instagram @addisonrae

Viral TikTok star Addison Rae has apologised for a historic re-post about 'all lives matter' as fans wonder where the social media star has gone after not posting to the platform in over a week.

TikTik sensation Addison Rae has posted an apology statement regarding a re-posted video expressing support for 'all lives matter', breaking her social media silence since the old tweet went viral.

Addison,19, wrote: "I owe all of you an apology."

"Four years ago, I reposted a video which included a woman sharing her thoughts on Black Lives Matter and All Lives Matter that I should not have."

She continued: "Because of my privilege, I didn't understand and wasn't educated enough on the social injustices facing the Black community."

"All lives CANNOT matter until Black lives do. The Black community continues to be oppressed and damaged by systemic racism."

"I see my mistakes and am committed to learning from them."

"I will never stop growing, learning, and fighting for those whose voices rightfully need to be amplified, and will forever believe that Black Lives Matter."

"I am truly sorry and I am committed to using the platform you all have given me to work on becoming a better ally."

Opinion was divided over her statement, with some accepting her apology and willingness to learn whilst others have called it 'too little too late' and only a response to being called out.

One fan wrote: "The girl was 15 years old, she wasn’t educated on the matter yet y’all tried to cancel her, kids now a days", whilst another said, "It’s too late, you ignored the situation for a month and only apologized once more people caught you. It should have been addressed immediately and I’ve lost all respect for you."

Since coming under intense social media scrutiny for the video, Addison had been uncharacteristically quiet the past week, going silent, when she usually posts multiple TikTok videos a day.

She is one of the most followed people on TikTok with just under 50 million followers, all of which she gained in under a year.

