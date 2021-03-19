Who Is Addison Rae’s Boyfriend? The Lowdown On TikTok Star Bryce Hall

Addison Rae's boyfriend is Bryce Hall. Picture: Addison Rae/Instagram / Bryce Hall/Instagram

Addison Rae is dating fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Addison Rae is one of many TikTok stars to soar to international levels of fame thanks to the viral video platform.

Since becoming an internet sensation the 20-year-old has become besties with Kourtney Kardashian, landed a role in a film and released a single.

Oh, and her boyfriend is also a TikTok star!

Addison is dating Bryce Hall, but who is he and how did he and Addison meet? Here’s everything you need to know about Bryce…

Bryce Hall is a YouTuber and TikTok star. Picture: Bryce Hall/Instagram

Who is Addison Rae’s boyfriend Bryce Hall?

Bryce is a TikTok creator, YouTuber and co-founder of a caffeine drink called Ani Energy.

He’s 21 years old and his birthday is 14 August 1999, making him one year older than girlfriend Addison.

Bryce also co-runs clothing brand Party Animal.

If that wasn't impressive enough, take a look at his social media following...

TikTok - brycehall - 19.5 million followers.

Instagram - @brycehall - 7.9 million followers.

Twitter – BryceHall – 1.3 million followers.

YouTube - 3.45 million subscribers.

How long have Addison Rae and Bryce Hall been together?

Addison and Bryce started dating again in October 2020 after an on-off relationship.

The couple were pictured kissing in January 2020 but later said they were “better off as friends”.

After convincing fans they were back together for a good few months with close-looking Insta posts and flirty comments, they eventually confirmed they were back on in November and that they had been since October.

Do Addison Rae and Bryce Hall do TikToks together?

Bryce and Addison make regular appearances on each other’s TikTok profiles, either pranking each other or re-enacting music videos.

Addison also stars in a number of Bryce’s YouTube videos, which he makes with his fellow members of the Sway House – co-creators he lives in a mansion with purely to make TikToks that go viral.

Yep, we can’t believe that’s an actual thing either.

