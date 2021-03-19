Why The Internet’s 'Obsessed' With TikTok Star Addison Rae’s New Song

19 March 2021, 10:28

Addison Rae's debut song is called 'Obsessed'
Addison Rae's debut song is called 'Obsessed'. Picture: Addison Rae/Instagram / YouTube
Addison Rae has dropped surprise debut single ‘Obsessed’ and it’s all TikTok fans can talk about.

Addison Rae, 20, is following in fellow TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio’s footsteps by turning her talents to singing, releasing her first single ‘Obsessed’.

Addison Rae: Siblings, Age And Net Worth Of One Of America’s Biggest TikTok Stars

As well as branching out into the music industry Addison also has a film role to her name, taking the lead in a remake of She’s All That, called He’s All That, which will land on Netflix later this year.

Addison Rae showed off her dance skills in her 'Obsessed' music video
Addison Rae showed off her dance skills in her 'Obsessed' music video. Picture: Addison Rae/YouTube

She’s also besties with Kourtney Kardashian!

But at the moment it’s ‘Obsessed’ that her TikTok followers – of which she has 78.3 million – are quite literally obsessed with.

The video, which is giving us Cheryl ‘Fight for this Love’ vibes, shows Addison bringing her TikTok dance moves to a bigger screen, wearing a bright red wig in one shot and a dance troupe that J-Lo circa 2005 would be envious of.

“I’m so proud of u Addison Rae I love u so much,” one person tweeted.

Addison Rae is set to star in a She's All That remake
Addison Rae is set to star in a She's All That remake. Picture: Getty
Addison Rae said song 'Obsessed' is about self love
Addison Rae said song 'Obsessed' is about self love. Picture: Addison Rae/YouTube

“This is the only social media star that’s dropped music without making it a big deal and didn’t have a cringe first song. I’m amazed,” another fan commented on YouTube.

“Wait what doesn't she do!? triple threat!!” Wrote another fan.

In a chat with Vogue ahead of her song’s release, Addison said the song is about self love.

She said: “It’s more I can love myself as much as you love me, and that’s important. There are days where I struggle, and it’s definitely a work in progress to accept who I am and give myself the love I deserve. But that message was so strong, and I wanted to communicate it [in the lyrics].”

Addison also revealed she had choreographers Sara Biv and Calvit Hodge on board, who have worked with the likes of Camila Cabello and Nicki Minaj.

The 20-year-old hopes her step into music will later take her on tour as she’s keen to show “people who didn’t realise this [performing] was part of who I am.”

