Adam Levine Makes First Performance Since Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine has returned to gigging with Maroon 5. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Adam Levine has returned to the stage with Maroon 5 after reports continue to whirr that he cheated on his wife Behati Prinsloo with model Sumner Stroh.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adam Levine is back to performing after an alleged cheating scandal that has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks.

A fortnight after the Maroon 5 frontman released a statement refuting the claims that he had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh, he took to the stage at a fundraising gala in Las Vegas on October 2.

How Behati Prinsloo Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Allegations After Sumner Stroh Messages Emerged

It's reported that his wife Behati Prinsloo was seen supporting Adam backstage at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's event and was in "great spirits" despite the recent speculation.

Levine denied the claims after Sumner posted a viral TikTok video – that has now racked up over 25 million views – detailing a year-long affair with the famous musician. He admitted that he has "crossed the line" but stated that he "did not have an affair".

Behati Prinsloo supported her husband backstage. Picture: Getty

The gala went ahead on Sunday with host Shaquille O'Neal even commenting on the singer's recent media storm during the event. He said: "Adam is a friend of mine from time ago, I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite."

The host continued: "Now, I wasn't the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn't give me the right to bash other people. He's great, he's doing something for the children, he's always been like that. I'm happy for him. And I wish him luck."

Maroon 5 put on a set at the gala and Shaq even joined the band onstage, singing a collaborative rendition of their 2002 hit, 'This Love'.

On September 19, Sumner posted a two-minute video showcasing screenshots of messages from the 'Sugar' singer, following this Adam released a statement defending his family and the rumours via his Instagram stories.

Maroon 5 performed their first gig since the scandal. Picture: Getty

Adam and Victoria's Secret Model Behati wed in 2014 and have since welcomed two children, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4 – the news of the cheating scandal broke just days after they announced that they are expecting another baby.

He posted: "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make," he explained, "I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital