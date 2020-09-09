Zayn's Childhood Snaps Posted By His Grandad Has Everyone In Their Feelings

Zayn's grandad posts childhood snaps of the singer and he was adorable. Picture: PA/ Instagram @azad_malik41

Childhood snaps of Zayn have been posted by his grand father has got everyone thinking what a cute child he and Gigi Hadid are about to have!

Zayn's grand father has been posting some serious throwback snaps of the 'Pillowtalk' singer as a child and besides the fact he was the cutest kid ever, it's making everyone wonder more now than ever what his and Gigi Hadid's baby will look like!

Gigi Hadid Baby Bump Pictures Leaves Zayn Malik's Sisters Excited For Baby's Due Date

Azad Malik,

More childhood pictures of Zayn via his grandad’s IG (azad_malik41). pic.twitter.com/6QNTyK18jX — Zayn Daily News (@zayndailynews) September 5, 2020

Posting to his Instagram page, he littered his feed with some adorable family snaps, many of them featuring his grandson and former One Direction member, Zayn.

Naturally, fans quickly circulated the snaps on Twitter, commenting how adorable their favourite singer has always been.

Zayn fans gush over his adorable childhood photos. Picture: Twitter

all these childhood pictures of zayn he looks the cutest😭💙💗💖💗💖 — ℳ𝒾𝓈𝒽𝒾 𝒶𝒹ℴ𝓇ℯ𝓈 𝓁𝒾𝓁𝓎𝒶♡ (@sunflowerxlwt) September 5, 2020

Thank you Zayn's grandfather for blessing us with childhood pics of zayn🥺 — G🍒 (@goldenangelwt) September 4, 2020

One fan said, "all these childhood pictures of zayn he looks the cutest" and another said what we're all thinking, writing, Thank you Zayn's grandfather for blessing us with childhood pics of zayn."

Zigi fans have already been imagining what their baby will look like, morphing their faces together to see the likely results with some amazing results that has us more excited than ever for the Hadid/Malik gene pull, which as we all know is like, other wordly beauty.

However, now we have been gifted a whole load of snaps of a very cute child Zayn, we feel like we have an even better idea!

Gigi is due to give birth to their first child in September, having posted an incredible series of pregnancy photos as well as revealing she's been having some serious cravings for chocolate chip cookies and carrots!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News