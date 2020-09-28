What Is Gigi Hadid’s Religion?

Gigi Hadid gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik this month. But what's her religion? And will she raise the child the same religion as her? Let's take a look...

What is Gigi Hadid's religion?

Gigi Hadid, her brother Anwar and sister Bella were raised Muslim

The Hadid children had a pretty religiously upbringing due to their father.

Bella once told Porter magazine: “He was always religious, and he always prayed with us.

“I am proud to be a muslim.”

What has Gigi Hadid said about her religion?

Although Gigi hasn’t opened up about her religion in any interviews, she has made her views clear on social media a couple of times.

The model clapped back at someone on Twitter who criticised women in New York for wearing hijabs near the scene of an ISIS terrorist attack in 2017.

The woman tweeted: "Muslims are out in full force at the scene of the NYC #ISIS attack today rubbing it in everyone's face. Aimlessly walking around in hijabs.

Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron. https://t.co/fCezijj2Ao — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 1, 2017

"You'd think they'd have the decency to not walk around in hijabs @ cross street of the attack. But they don't. I bet they're loving this."

Gigi replied: “Laura, I hate to give you the attention, but I need to tell you- You're a f**king moron."

