What Does Alt TikTok And Straight TikTok Mean?

What is the difference between Alt TikTok and Straight TikTok?

During lockdown, you’ve probably joined the hype and been completely consumed by TikTok.

From numerous dance challenges and celebs like Little Mix making up viral choreography to impressions of famous moments, it’s safe to say it’s become the most addictive app.

But there are a few new terms floating around, comparing ‘Alt TikTok’ and ‘Straight TikTok’, but what do they mean?

What is Alt TikTok?

Alt (short for alternative) TikTok basically means the 'good' side of the app - including ‘punks, people who love music, fashion and all that other artsy stuff’, according to Urban Dictionary.

It’s full of Gen Z humour and is free of hyped content and verified TikTok’ers.

It’s essentially a cringe-free version of the app.

just think that in 4 months people are gonna be like “i miss old tiktok with the alt side vs straight side war 😭😭😭😭” — stan account (@iamnotbenjikrol) June 8, 2020

soon political parties won’t exist in america and you will just have to identify as either straight or alt tiktok — Adam Tyler (@adamtyIer) June 6, 2020

What is Straight TikTok?

Straight TikTok is a lot more mainstream, including things you would usually associate with the app.

For example, indulging in the cringey TikTok dance challenges is a prime example.

Urban dictionary describes it as: “Straight TikTok is mostly hype house, dances and povs. It is very boring and if you are on straight TikTok you are probably boring.”

Although users of the app have been heavily identifying with one or the other, I think it’s safe to say it’s hard to stay in one!

A mix of good memes and cringey dance challenges is definitely where the fun is at!

