QUIZ: Which BTS Sub-Unit Do You Belong To?

Which BTS sub-unit do you belong to? Picture: BTS BigHit entertainment

BTS's sub-units as iconic as the K-pop group itself and each have very different qualities and traits. We all know you're ARMY, but now it's time to find your place in the band.

BTS's sub-units are made up of the super cool rap line, made up of RM, Suga and J-hope, vocal line, consisting of V, Jungkook and Jin, and Jimin and the dance line, made up of J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin.

Each group have their own distinct personalities and character traits, be it the chaos and humour of the vocal line or the dreamy allure of the dance line- but which one are you?

Let's imagine you've found yourself the newest idol in the band (jealous), and you need to find yourself a place in a sub-unit- and fast!

Take this quiz to find out where you belong...

Whoever you get, let's just make this clear- you've literally been accepted into BTS, so you're life is pretty much better than everyone else's, so enjoy!

