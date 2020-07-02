QUIZ: Which BTS Sub-Unit Do You Belong To?

2 July 2020, 12:35

Which BTS sub-unit do you belong to?
Which BTS sub-unit do you belong to? Picture: BTS BigHit entertainment

BTS's sub-units as iconic as the K-pop group itself and each have very different qualities and traits. We all know you're ARMY, but now it's time to find your place in the band.

BTS's sub-units are made up of the super cool rap line, made up of RM, Suga and J-hope, vocal line, consisting of V, Jungkook and Jin, and Jimin and the dance line, made up of J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin.

What Year Will BTS Break-Up? K-Pop Group's Contract Renewal & Military Service

Each group have their own distinct personalities and character traits, be it the chaos and humour of the vocal line or the dreamy allure of the dance line- but which one are you?

Let's imagine you've found yourself the newest idol in the band (jealous), and you need to find yourself a place in a sub-unit- and fast!

Take this quiz to find out where you belong...

Whoever you get, let's just make this clear- you've literally been accepted into BTS, so you're life is pretty much better than everyone else's, so enjoy!

> Download Our App For All The Latest BTS News

