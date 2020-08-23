BTS 'Dynamite' Breaks YouTube Record Becoming Most Viewed Video In 24 Hours Ever

BTS break YouTube record with new song 'Dynamite'. Picture: BTS

BTS have smashed the record for the video with the most views on YouTube in 24 hours.

BTS' new single 'Dynamite' has already broken so many records since its release on Friday.

The official music video has had the most views in 24 hours in YouTube history, after fans watched the clip over 100m times in a single day.

Several sources, including allkpop and Korean news site OSEN, are reporting that YouTube have now officially confirmed that 'Dynamite' hit 101.1m views within 24 hours.

It means BTS have beaten BLACKPINK's record for 'How You Like That' - which was only set back in June - by more than 14.8m views.

The group now have four videos in the Top 10 for best 24 hour debuts on YouTube, with 'Dynamite' joining 'Boy with Luv', 'Idol' and two version's of their hit single 'On'.

'Dynamite' is the first time that J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V have recorded a song fully in the English language.

The colourful music video matches the track's upbeat vibe, which features one of the catchiest choruses of the summer.

The video also broke the record for the biggest YouTube premiere ever, with millions tuning in to watch when it went live.

Along with breaking a load more streaming records, 'Dynamite' was also a New Entry this week on the UK's biggest chart show.

The track entered The Official Big Top 40 at Number 34 this Sunday but can be expected to climb with a full week of streams, downloads and radio play.

