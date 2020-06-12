5 Powerful LGBTQ Documentaries To Watch About Pride

In the midst of Pride month, where we celebrate the LGBTQ community, here are five documentaries you can watch to educate yourself on the history of gay rights and the struggles people in the community have faced.

We are officially in June, meaning it’s the time where people all around the world celebrate Pride month and the LGBTQ community!

Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted public celebrations, there are still a lot of ways you can mark the occasion.

One thing to do, which can widen your knowledge about the LGBTQ community and educate yourself, is to watch documentaries to connect yourself to the history and current struggles.

We've rounded up five documentaries you can watch to celebrate Pride month.

What LGBQT documentaries can I watch about Pride?

Before Stonewall

The Stonewall Riots or Stonewall Uprising were a series of violent demonstrations which took place in response to police harassment in the LGBTQ community.

This happened on June 28, 1969, in New York and consequently brought about the gay rights movement.

Before Stonewall is an insightful look into the first parade in 1969 with footage and is a good documentary to start with to gain knowledge about the history of LGBTQ rights.

Paris Is Burning

This film is a classic and is centred around drag queens in the 80s, in New York, and their ‘house’ culture.

Paris Is Burning shows fans what it was like to be part of the LGBTQ community 40 years ago and how the drag queen culture has risen over the years.

The documentary also touches on issues of racism and poverty.

A Secret Love

Netflix’s A Secret Love is about a love story between two women whose secret relationship spans nearly seven decades.

The documentary follows the couple back to when they met for the first time in 1947, before the gay rights movement came about.

The heartfelt film definitely pulls on the heartstrings and will give an insight into the struggles those in the LGBTQ community went through in the 20th century.

Gay Chorus Deep South

The documentary takes a look at life after the 2016 election in the US and the queer community in the South.

The film takes you through the lives of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir, who go on tour through the parts of America which aren’t entirely welcoming to the LGBTQ community.

Gay Chorus Deep South is super powerful as the choir members face their pasts in the South and it also shows viewers the teenagers who are still struggling for acceptance by their families in their hometowns.

Out in the Night

The award-winning documentary focuses on four lesbian women who fought back when a man threatened them and three other lesbians in the streets of New York, ten years ago.

As a result, all seven women were charged with assault and attempted murder and the film shows their experience as they fight through the injustices and biases within the US criminal justice system.

