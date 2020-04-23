Netflix’s A Secret Love: First Look Trailer, Release Date & Heartfelt Documentary Explained

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel tell their story in A Secret Love. Picture: Netflix

A new documentary called A Secret Love is dropping on Netflix, which will be centred around two women’s 65-year secret relationship.

Netflix has supplied everyone with numerous shows during quarantine, including Too Hot To Handle and Tiger King and the latest documentary, A Secret Love, will be sure to tug on the heartstrings.

The emotional watch delves into the love story of Terry Donahue and her partner Pat Henschel’s 65-year-long secret romance as well as the struggles they’ve faced whilst hiding their relationship from the world.

Where Are Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle Cast Now?

After the trailer dropped, people were counting down the days until they could watch the emotional documentary.

So, when does it drop, and what is it about? Let’s take a look…

A Secret Love shows forbidden love between a lesbian couple over the past 65 years. Picture: Netflix

When is the release date for A Secret Love?

The new documentary will be out exclusively on Netflix, on April 29.

Terry and Pat hid their love from their family and friends. Picture: Netflix

What is A Secret Love about?

The synopsis reads: "A Secret Love tells an incredible love story between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, whose relationship spans nearly seven decades.

"Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie A League Of Their Own. But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives.

"This documentary follows Terry and Pat back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married.

"Facing the hardships of ageing and illness, their love proves resilient as they enter the home stretch."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News