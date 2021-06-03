You Need This Pop Pride Playlist To Kickstart Your LGBTQI+ Celebrations This Month

Celebrate Pride Month by listening to artists such as Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Lizzo and more. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Listen to pop pride anthems from Taylor Swift to Lil Nas X, for the perfect start to your LGBTQI+ celebrations this month!

There are so many ways to honour Pride month, whether that's in person or from the comfort of your own home.

Regardless of your plans, you can get a headstart on the celebrations with a listening session to this purposeful pop playlist.

You can dance around and have your own little pre-Pride parade in your bedroom to the likes of Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift and Lizzo!

Let's jump into these bops...

'Bloom' by Troye Sivan

This track by the 25-year-old Australian singer has been deemed a gay anthem by fans – it's a full-frontal pop song with cheeky lyricism.

Troye has described 'Bloom' as the most 'subversively queer' song on his sophomore studio album of the same name.

'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' by Ariana Grande

The third single from Ariana Grande's 'Thank U Next' album took on a new meaning to LGBTQI+ fans upon its release.

The lyrics can be interpreted as a female protagonist embracing her bisexuality. Apparently, the title is a double-entendre as Ari professed in an interview that tune "was for self-love and the gays."

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' by Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X released this queer-themed song to great acclaim earlier this year – the mega-hit is partly inspired by the LGBTQI+ centric book and subsequent film of the same name, Call Me By Your Name.

'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' merges electro-pop, hip-hop and rap to make a very catchy track rocketed to the top of the charts.

'Dancing On My Own' by Robyn

This smash-hit has shown no signs of stopping since it was released in 2010 – we can't get enough of this melancholic electro-pop anthem.

'Dancing On My Own' has long been popular within the gay communities with the singer declaring that she feels she has a special connection to her LGBTQI+ fans.

Robyn has stated that when she penned the dance song she wanted it to be "an inherently sad, gay disco anthem."

'Desire' by Years & Years

This dance tune by Years & Years fronted by LGBTQI+ member Olly Alexander is a fun, upbeat number you need to dance to this Pride.

The 2015 release from the Olly Alexander-fronted band featured a music video that celebrated queer identities.

'Good As Hell' by Lizzo

Need a feel-good song? You know Lizzo has got you covered!

We can't think of a better song to get ready to when heading out to a Pride Festival later on this summer.

'Cool For The Summer' by Demi Lovato

'Cool For The Summer' has been described as a rock-infused pop song that is perfect to blast full volume in the sunny months.

Demi Lovato covers themes of sexuality, identity and acceptance in this playful track.

'Honey' by Kehlani

The R&B and pop star Kehlani penned a sultry and sweet track about being queer.

The acoustic track features relatable lyrics that are perfect to sing along to this Pride Month: "I like my girls just like I like my honey, sweet, a little selfish"

'You Need To Calm Down' by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'Lover' era was all about positivity, acceptance and, of course, love.

She dedicated the single, 'You Need To Calm Down', to the LGBTQI+ community and commented on issues within society in the songs lyrics.

It tackles these themes in a fun way, it's poignant but still remains an upbeat listen!

'Pynk' by Janelle Monáe featuring Grimes

The songwriter and producer wrote 'Pynk' to praise people of all walks of life and combat gender barriers.

Janelle describes the playful pop song as "a celebration of creation, self-love, sexuality and power."

'Born This Way' by Lady Gaga

And of course, we'll end with a classic modern gay anthem by Lady Gaga to round this list off!

'Born This Way' has been a mainstay on gay anthem lists for the best part of a decade – need we say more?

Take it upon yourself to make an LGBTQI+ inspired playlist of your own to celebrate Pride!

Happy Pride Month!

