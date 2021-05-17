Zendaya Was Nearly In A Girl Band With Kehlani And H.E.R.

Zendaya, H.E.R. & Kehlani almost formed a girl band. Picture: Getty/PA

By Capital FM

Zendaya, Kehlani and H.E.R. were almost in a girl group together a decade ago!

Zendaya is best known for gracing our screens with some iconic performances over the years from her role in Euphoria to The Greatest Showman.

But it turns out we could’ve seen the star in her very own girl band alongside singers Kehlani and H.E.R.!

Zendaya Rules The Red Carpet At The Oscars In £4 Million Worth Of Diamonds

Fans of the 24-year-old will already know she’s an all-around performer stemming from her Disney days and now we feel stripped of the opportunity of seeing her in a girl group!

H.E.R. joined The Carlos Watson Show to reveal the news that the trio were almost grouped together over 10 years ago.

Zendaya was almost in a girl group with Kehlani and H.E.R. Picture: @zendaya/Instagram

H.E.R. revealed she, Kehlani and Zendaya were almost a girl group. Picture: @hermusicofficial

She said: "Dylan Wiggins, who is D’wayne Wiggins’ son from Tony! Toni! Tone! - we used to be in a band together.

“We used to perform together when we were really young,” before adding that Kehlani was actually part of her group, Poplyfe, for some time.

H.E.R. continued: "Kehlani was actually in our band and we all used to sing together."

Kehlani was part of Poplyfe with H.E.R. Picture: @kehlani/Instagram

"Zendaya was going to be in it at one point, but yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together,” she added.

Since then, H.E.R. and Kehlani have both established themselves as super successful R&B singers over the years.

Meanwhile, Zendaya turned her talents over to acting, where she starred in a number of shows and films including Euphoria, Shake It Up, Malcolm & Marie and Spider-Man: Homecoming amongst many others.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital