Zendaya Was Nearly In A Girl Band With Kehlani And H.E.R.

17 May 2021, 15:50

Zendaya, H.E.R. & Kehlani almost formed a girl band.
Zendaya, H.E.R. & Kehlani almost formed a girl band. Picture: Getty/PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya, Kehlani and H.E.R. were almost in a girl group together a decade ago!

Zendaya is best known for gracing our screens with some iconic performances over the years from her role in Euphoria to The Greatest Showman.

But it turns out we could’ve seen the star in her very own girl band alongside singers Kehlani and H.E.R.!

Zendaya Rules The Red Carpet At The Oscars In £4 Million Worth Of Diamonds

Fans of the 24-year-old will already know she’s an all-around performer stemming from her Disney days and now we feel stripped of the opportunity of seeing her in a girl group!

H.E.R. joined The Carlos Watson Show to reveal the news that the trio were almost grouped together over 10 years ago.

Zendaya was almost in a girl group with Kehlani and H.E.R.
Zendaya was almost in a girl group with Kehlani and H.E.R. Picture: @zendaya/Instagram
H.E.R. revealed she, Kehlani and Zendaya were almost a girl group.
H.E.R. revealed she, Kehlani and Zendaya were almost a girl group. Picture: @hermusicofficial

She said: "Dylan Wiggins, who is D’wayne Wiggins’ son from Tony! Toni! Tone! - we used to be in a band together.

“We used to perform together when we were really young,” before adding that Kehlani was actually part of her group, Poplyfe, for some time.

H.E.R. continued: "Kehlani was actually in our band and we all used to sing together."

Kehlani was part of Poplyfe with H.E.R.
Kehlani was part of Poplyfe with H.E.R. Picture: @kehlani/Instagram

"Zendaya was going to be in it at one point, but yeah, they all grew up together. I came into the picture in Oakland and we used to perform together,” she added.

Since then, H.E.R. and Kehlani have both established themselves as super successful R&B singers over the years.

Meanwhile, Zendaya turned her talents over to acting, where she starred in a number of shows and films including Euphoria, Shake It Up, Malcolm & Marie and Spider-Man: Homecoming amongst many others.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Celebs are speaking out on hard-hitting topics around mental health

From Selena Gomez to Lil Nas X, Stars Who Get Real About Mental Health

Jade Thirlwall's Arbeia bar has re-opened.

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Has Her Very Own Cocktail Bar - Here's The Lowdown

One Direction's 'Four' album is having a moment

One Direction’s ‘Four’ Album Is Having A Moment

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray tackle racism with the launch of The Black Fund

Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Launch Charity The Black Fund

Shanna Moakler claimed Travis Barker was formerly 'involved' with Kim Kardashian.

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Claims He Had 'Affair With Kim Kardashian' Before Kourtney Relationship
Justin Hartley made his first official appearance with girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Chrishell Stause’s Ex Justin Hartley Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Sofia Pernas

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project