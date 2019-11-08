KSI Vs Logan Paul Fight: How To Watch In The UK And What Time It’s On

KSI and Logan Paul’s boxing rematch takes place on Saturday 8 November.

After their first fight was deemed the “biggest amateur boxing match in history”, YouTube stars KSI (real name William Olatunji) and Logan Paul will come face to face once again, over a year after their fight came to a stalemate in August 2018.

Logan Paul Will Kick Out Friends Who Ask Justin Bieber For A Photo At His KSI Fight

The match is taking place in LA at the Staples Centre on 8 November, but it doesn’t mean you have to miss out if you’re watching from the UK.

How to watch the KSI vs Logan Paul fight in the UK

KSI and Logan Paul have been trash talking each other for months. Picture: Getty

If you’ve been following the lead-up to this fight, including their trash talk to each other, you won’t want to miss the boxing match the entire internet has been talking about.

Viewers in the UK can tune in on Sky Sports pay-per-view for £9.95.

It will start at 4am (Sunday 10 November) UK time, as it’ll be 8pm in LA.

Why are they having a rematch?

Rapper KSI and blogger Logan Paul’s first fight, which took place in the Manchester Arena, ended after six rounds in a draw so they decided to “give fans what they want” with a rematch, in order to finally decide who is number one.

Earlier this year, KSI said on Twitter: “Finally, after over a year since our rematch, I get to enter the ring once again to fight Logan Paul - If I'm being honest, I didn't fight well at all in the first fight, and even then, I still managed to draw against him."

Logan replied: "Last fight, KSI couldn't beat me with only three months of training under my belt. For the past year, while JJ has been wasting his time trying to become a rapper, I've been training every single day."

This time around the internet stars will be fighting as professionals, meaning they won’t be wearing headgear in the ring.

Who are KSI and Logan Paul?

Logan Paul became famous through the now-defunct video sharing platform, Vine, but once Vine shut down he focused on growing his YouTube channel, where he now has 19.9m subscribers.

In January 2018 he was at the centre controversy when he filmed a body in Japan’s ‘suicide forest’, leading him to take a break from YouTube following immense backlash.

He apologised at the time, claiming he was trying to raise awareness of suicide, and has since changed the majority of his content.

Meanwhile, KSI is a 26-year-old British YouTuber whose gaming videos and rapping skills helped launch him into internet stardom.

He has over 20.5 million subscribers and his real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, but he goes by the name of JJ.

KSI stands for knowledge, strength, integrity, and he has each of the words tattooed across his body.

