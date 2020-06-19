Instagram Filter: How To Get New 'What Will You Dance' Filter

The latest Instagram filter turns you into your favourite celebrity. Picture: Instagram

Instagram has a brand-new trend where you can turn yourself into a dancer and here’s how to get the 'What Will You Dance' filter.

There’s a number of Instagram filters these days for every occasion, including the Gibberish filter and 2020 predictions filter.

But the latest craze is the What Will You Dance filter, which will transform you into a star and your face will be put on to their body along to dance one of their iconic routines!

Jason Derulo’s New TikTok Song ‘Savage Love’: Why Does It Sound So Familiar?

Trust us, it’s just as fun as it sounds!

From Justin Bieber, Drake and Britney Spears to Shakira and Nicki Minaj, there’s a lot to choose from, and here’s how to try it.

This filter was too funny to be shared only on Insta.



Filter: What will you dance? by _romain_lerovy pic.twitter.com/f7HaLiZ0Ty — Adi Polak @ 🏠 (@AdiPolak) June 16, 2020

There are eight different pop stars you can dance along with. Picture: Instagram

How to get the What Will You Dance filter on Instagram

Here are the simple steps:

1 - Open up Instagram and click on ‘Your Story’ at the top of the homepage.

2 - Slide through the different filters to the magnifying glass at the end.

3 - When you go on this, you can click on another magnifying glass in the top-right hand corner, which will take you to the search bar.

4 - Search for ‘What Will You Dance’, and it will come up as the filter by _romain_leroux.

5 - Press ‘Try it’, and hold down the record button to start dancing!

You can then save it and post to your story or just share it with your friends!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News