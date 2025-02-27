Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

27 February 2025, 16:20 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 16:23

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When do Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale? Here's everything know about the final leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Want to see Sabrina Carpenter live and missed out on tickets to the original Short n' Sweet Tour? You're in luck. Ever the 'Busy Woman', Sabrina has announced another final Short n' Sweet Tour leg and tickets go on sale very soon.

Sabrina Carpenter season is officially in full swing. After climbing the charts with 'Emails I Can't Send', Sabrina has now reached new heights of success with her Short n' Sweet era. Not only did she break chart records with her singles 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please' and 'Taste' but she also won her first two Grammy awards.

Sabrina's also been wowing audiences with the 'Short n' Sweet Tour' and now she's announced some final dates. Here's everything we know about the last leg of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour including how much tickets cost, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and so much more.

How to get Sabrina Carpenter presale tickets

Watch Sabrina Carpenter open the Short n Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code

The finl leg of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour will take place in the US and Canada. Announcing presale info on social media, Sabrina said: "Once again — make sure to head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tues March 4 at 12 PM local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access."

To sign up for a chance to access the Team Sabrina presale there are two options:

  • DM @teamsabrina on Instagram “SWEETER” to register for a chance to access the presale
  • Sign up for the presale by selecting your chosen date on Sabrina's tour page

According to Team Sabrina, "fans who register for a presale code will receive a link via SMS text where they will enter their phone number to unlock a unique presale code. This link will be sent within 24 hours prior to the ticket onsale time." Sign ups for each presale will close 24 hours before the presale takes place.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code. Picture: Island

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's final Short n' Sweet Tour are set to go on general sale on Friday March 7th at 10:00AM local time. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you do try for tickets, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour Team Sabrina Presale

  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)
  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)

Some presales will take place at a later date depending on which city you are trying to get tickets for.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour CashApp Presale

  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)
  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet General Sale

  • United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (March 7th)
  • United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (March 7th)
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour tickets sale time
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour tickets sale time. Picture: Island

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Standard ticket prices for Sabrina's final Short n' Sweet Tour leg are yet to be revealed but they likely will be similar to the original tour. General ticket prices started at $29.50 and went up to $149.50 depending on where you sit.

There are also VIP packages and they range between $350 and $150 per person + individual ticket price + fees".

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we have more information.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?
Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be? Picture: Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

Short n' Sweet Tour dates: When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour?

As it stands, Sabrina has announced 12 dates for the final North American leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour. This brings the length of the full tour up to 67 dates in total with legs in North America, Europe and North America again.

The Europe and UK leg picks back up on March 3rd 2025 in Dublin, Ireland and will end in Stockholm, Sweden on April 4th. Sabrina is also performing two British Summer Time shows in July in London.

As for the final US leg, it starts on October 23rd in Pittsburgh and ends on November 23rd in LA.

The final US shows are:

  • 23/10/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 24/10/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 29/10/25 - New York, New York
  • 31/10/25 - New York, New York
  • 01/11/25 - New York, New York
  • 04/11/25 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 05/11/25 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 10/11/25 - Toronto, Canada
  • 11/11/25 - Toronto, Canada
  • 20/11/25 - Los Angeles, US
  • 22/11/25 - Los Angeles, US
  • 23/11/25 - Los Angeles, US

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour locations: What cities will Sabrina play in?

For the time being, Sabrina has only announced 'Short n' Sweet' concerts in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland and select countries in Europe. For the Emails I Can't Send Tour, Sabrina did shows in South America and Asia. She also did Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows in Australia so it's possible Sabrina will head to those places on her next tour.

In her tour announcement post, Sabrina wrote: "can’t wait to see you all for one last short n’ sweet hurrah" implying that this is the end of the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Sabrina announces any other dates.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Sabrina Carpenter's original Short n' Sweet Tour setlist featured every song from Short n' Sweet as well as hits and fan favourite deep cuts from Emails I Can't Send. Not only that but Sabrina performed a surprise cover song every single night.

With a new 'Short n' Sweet' deluxe album out now, it's possible that Sabrina will have rejigged the setlist to include songs like 'Busy Woman' and 15 Minutes'.

Check out the original Short n' Sweet setlist: here.

Who is supporting Sabrina Carpenter on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

For the original North American leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour, Amaarae, Griff and Decklan McKenna supported her. As for the UK, Ireland and European dates, Sabrina will be supported by Rachel Chinouriri and Olivia Dean, Amber Mark and Ravyn Lenae are all joining Sabrina for the final US leg.

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

Tate McRae’s 'Revolving door' lyrics include nod to her sophomore album

Tate McRae explains surprising symbolism in 'Revolving door' music video

Tate McRae explains why she calls out the media in provocative 'Purple Lace Bra' lyrics

Tate McRae explains why she calls out the media in provocative 'Purple Lace Bra' lyrics

Hot On Capital

Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

TV & Film

MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

TV & Film

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning

Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

TV & Film

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death
Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Love Island

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

TV & Film

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Love Island

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after sharing trans support post

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after defending trans rights

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim.

Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

Love Island

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Love Island

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in her biopic – on one condition

TV & Film

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, date & more

Events

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

TV & Film

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025

Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

Love Island

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan

MAFS UK's Lacey claims reunion cut "a lot" out amid Nathan "showmance" claims

TV & Film

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s still together from MAFS UK 2023?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch