Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG

By Sam Prance

When do Sabrina Carpenter tickets go on sale? Here's everything know about the final leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Want to see Sabrina Carpenter live and missed out on tickets to the original Short n' Sweet Tour? You're in luck. Ever the 'Busy Woman', Sabrina has announced another final Short n' Sweet Tour leg and tickets go on sale very soon.

Sabrina Carpenter season is officially in full swing. After climbing the charts with 'Emails I Can't Send', Sabrina has now reached new heights of success with her Short n' Sweet era. Not only did she break chart records with her singles 'Espresso', 'Please Please Please' and 'Taste' but she also won her first two Grammy awards.

Sabrina's also been wowing audiences with the 'Short n' Sweet Tour' and now she's announced some final dates. Here's everything we know about the last leg of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour including how much tickets cost, presale codes, dates, setlist, support acts and so much more.

How to get Sabrina Carpenter presale tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code

The finl leg of Sabrina's Short n' Sweet Tour will take place in the US and Canada. Announcing presale info on social media, Sabrina said: "Once again — make sure to head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina presale, which starts Tues March 4 at 12 PM local. @cashapp cardholders also get early access."

To sign up for a chance to access the Team Sabrina presale there are two options:

DM @teamsabrina on Instagram “SWEETER” to register for a chance to access the presale

Sign up for the presale by selecting your chosen date on Sabrina's tour page

According to Team Sabrina, "fans who register for a presale code will receive a link via SMS text where they will enter their phone number to unlock a unique presale code. This link will be sent within 24 hours prior to the ticket onsale time." Sign ups for each presale will close 24 hours before the presale takes place.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code. Picture: Island

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Sabrina Carpenter's final Short n' Sweet Tour are set to go on general sale on Friday March 7th at 10:00AM local time. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you do try for tickets, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour Team Sabrina Presale

United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)

United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)

Some presales will take place at a later date depending on which city you are trying to get tickets for.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour CashApp Presale

United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)

United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (March 4th)

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet General Sale

United States (ET) - 10:00 AM (March 7th)

United States (PT) - 10:00 AM (March 7th)

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour tickets sale time. Picture: Island

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Standard ticket prices for Sabrina's final Short n' Sweet Tour leg are yet to be revealed but they likely will be similar to the original tour. General ticket prices started at $29.50 and went up to $149.50 depending on where you sit.

There are also VIP packages and they range between $350 and $150 per person + individual ticket price + fees".

Bookmark this page and we'll update you as soon as we have more information.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be? Picture: Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

Short n' Sweet Tour dates: When is Sabrina Carpenter going on tour?

As it stands, Sabrina has announced 12 dates for the final North American leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour. This brings the length of the full tour up to 67 dates in total with legs in North America, Europe and North America again.

The Europe and UK leg picks back up on March 3rd 2025 in Dublin, Ireland and will end in Stockholm, Sweden on April 4th. Sabrina is also performing two British Summer Time shows in July in London.

As for the final US leg, it starts on October 23rd in Pittsburgh and ends on November 23rd in LA.

The final US shows are:

23/10/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

24/10/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

29/10/25 - New York, New York

31/10/25 - New York, New York

01/11/25 - New York, New York

04/11/25 - Nashville, Tennessee

05/11/25 - Nashville, Tennessee

10/11/25 - Toronto, Canada

11/11/25 - Toronto, Canada

20/11/25 - Los Angeles, US

22/11/25 - Los Angeles, US

23/11/25 - Los Angeles, US

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour locations: What cities will Sabrina play in?

For the time being, Sabrina has only announced 'Short n' Sweet' concerts in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland and select countries in Europe. For the Emails I Can't Send Tour, Sabrina did shows in South America and Asia. She also did Taylor Swift Eras Tour shows in Australia so it's possible Sabrina will head to those places on her next tour.

In her tour announcement post, Sabrina wrote: "can’t wait to see you all for one last short n’ sweet hurrah" implying that this is the end of the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if Sabrina announces any other dates.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Sabrina Carpenter's original Short n' Sweet Tour setlist featured every song from Short n' Sweet as well as hits and fan favourite deep cuts from Emails I Can't Send. Not only that but Sabrina performed a surprise cover song every single night.

With a new 'Short n' Sweet' deluxe album out now, it's possible that Sabrina will have rejigged the setlist to include songs like 'Busy Woman' and 15 Minutes'.

Check out the original Short n' Sweet setlist: here.

Who is supporting Sabrina Carpenter on the Short n' Sweet Tour?

For the original North American leg of the Short n' Sweet Tour, Amaarae, Griff and Decklan McKenna supported her. As for the UK, Ireland and European dates, Sabrina will be supported by Rachel Chinouriri and Olivia Dean, Amber Mark and Ravyn Lenae are all joining Sabrina for the final US leg.

