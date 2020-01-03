How To Get The 2020 Predictions Filter On Instagram And How To Use It

The 2020 'I Will Be' filter has gone viral. Picture: Instagram

Here's what we know about how to find the hilarious Instagram 2020 predictions filter.

As we have stepped into 2020, there's no better way to predict the outcome of the new decade than by finding out through an Instagram filter.

Thanks to a new craze, we can determine the year through a 2020 predictions filter which has popped off on social media recently.

With a variety of outcomes, loads of celebs have been sharing their fate on their stories and the time has come to see yours.

So how can you use it? Here's what we know...

How do I get the 2020 predictions filter?

The 2020 'I will be' filter can be found on the creator's Instagram page - @filippo.soccini, where he's also made a few other filters to experiment with.

Click on the one which says 'In 2020 I will be' and we've got the step-by-step guide below if you need help on how to use it.

The creator of the 2020 predictions filter. Picture: Instagram

How do I use it?

- After going on the creator's page, swipe left on his photos to access his filters.

- Press on the '2020 predictions' option to see it.

- Click 'Try It' on the left hand corner.

- Press and hold down to record your outcome.

How to use the 2020 predictions filter. Picture: Instagram

What outcomes are there?

There are a variety of fates that you could be accepting for the new year, according to the filter.

Here's a list of some:

- Poor

- Rich

- Married

- Dead

- Watching Netflix

- Smiling

- Sad

2020 'I Will Be' filter. Picture: Instagram

- A loser

- Happy

- Single

- Reading books

- In love

- Hungry

