6 Second Blink Challenge: How To Get The New Instagram Filter Everyone Is Using

How to get the six second blink challenge on Instagram filter. Picture: Instagram

Instagram filters seem to be all the rage in 2020. Everyone's story seems to feature a new one however the six second blink challenge is being used a LOT.

Instagram story filters are becoming more and more popular in 2020 and it looks like the new six-second blink challenge filter is quick becoming one of the fan favourites.

You've most likely already used the 2020 predictions filter so now it's time to jump on the new challenge hype with this filter made by Yana Mishkinis.

How To Get The 2020 Predictions Filter On Instagram And How To Use It

How to get the six second blink challenge on Instagram filter. Picture: Instagram

The aim of the filter is to blink your eyes when the counter above the user's head hits 6 seconds. With the counter showing up to three decimal points, users are losing their head trying to get the counter to show 06.000.

But how do you actually get the filter on your account? Well, it's siimple!

1. Open up the Instagram app.

2. Search for the account @yana.mishkinis.

3. Look at the account's saved stories and you'll see one named '6 seconds'. Tap on this.

4. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and you'll be able to use the filter for yourself.

Download our free app to keep up to date with all your favourite popstar news.