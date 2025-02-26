Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF, The CW via YouTube

By Sam Prance

Michelle Trachtenberg, who is best known for her work in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg has tragically passed away at the age of 39.

On Wednesday 26th February, police reported to The New York Post that Michelle Trachtenberg had died. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, tributes to Michelle, who is best known for her work in iconic series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, have flooded social media.

Michelle Trachtenberg as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Picture: The WB

Michelle first started acting as a child appearing in series like Law & Order and All My Children. She also acted in films and played the titular role of Harriet in Harriet the Spy in 1996.

Michelle then became a teen icon after being cast as Buffy's younger sister Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She appeared in 66 episodes.

Michelle rose to a whole new level of fame after playing Gossip Girl villain Georgina Sparks between 2008 and 2012. She became a fan fave character with fans loving her scandalous interactions with Blair, Serena and the rest of the cast.

Elsewhere, Michelle has landed roles in everything from 17 Again to Weeds and even reprised the role of Georgina Sparks in the Gossip Girl reboot in 2022.

Michelle Trachtenberg as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. Picture: Alamy

Our thoughts go out to Michelle's friends, family and loved ones at this time. RIP.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.