Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after defending trans rights

26 February 2025, 14:48

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after sharing trans support post
Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after sharing trans support post. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Karwai Tang/WireImage
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Pedro Pascal, whose sister Lux is a trans woman, is a prominent trans ally and he has no time for transphobia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Transphobia? Not on Pedro Pascal's watch. The star just slammed "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls on Instagram.

Fans of Pedro Pascal will already know that The Last of Us actor is a vocal trans ally. Throughout his career, Pedro has often spoken up in support of the trans community. Pedro's sister, actress Lux Pascal, is trans and Pedro continually talks about how much she means to him in interviews.

Discussing his relationship with Lux in an Esquire profile in 2023, Pedro said: "She is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known. My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.”

Now, Pedro is using his platform as a trans ally once again and he's clapping back at anyone who takes issue with it.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey open up about their friendship

Last week (Feb 22), Pedro shared an image to Instagram of a sign that reads: "A world without trans people has never existed and never will."

Pedro didn't expand further on his post but it likely has something to do with new US gender laws that prevent trans people from legally recognising their gender identities.

Pedro's post received over 800,000 likes but it was also met with transphobia.

Pedro's post led to some transphobic trolls rearing their heads in his comments but Pedro was quick to respond. One person wrote: "You were my favorite actor.... I'm unfollowing you... bulls---" and Pedro replied: "noooooooooooooo" with the iconic nail paint emoji.

To make his stance even clearer, Pedro posted a separate comment writing: "I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."

Pedro's Instagram comments in support of trans people
Pedro's Instagram comments in support of trans people. Picture: @pascalispunk via Instagram

This isn't the first time that Pedro has clapped back at transphobia in his comments. In 2020, he posted a Black Trans Lives Matter graphic and when someone wrote, "Man you were one of my favourite actors until this", Pedro responded: "That's too bad. Wait, no I don't give a s---".

Another added: "That's going to be an unfollow." Pedro replied: "later, gator".

Pedro's new post comes shortly after Euphoria star Hunter Schafer revealed that her sex on her passport has now been changed to male due to US gender laws.

Our thoughts got out to all trans people affected at this time.

