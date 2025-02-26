Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root made it to fifth place in the Love Island All Stars finale, but has their relationship made it in the real world? Here’s what we know.

Elma Pazar got off to a rocky start in the Love Island All Stars villa this year. Having initially been coupled up with Ronnie Vint, she had the rug pulled out from under her when his very recent ex Harriett Blackmore entered the villa as a bombshell.

Understandably, she started to feel a bit led on when Ronnie started to show interest in Harriett - that is, until things took an unexpected turn and Sammy Root showed up, someone she had her own history with.

When Sammy decided to 'steal' Elma from Ronnie, the pair immediately hit it off with a spark clear for all those in the villa and beyond to see.

While it's been a mostly smooth ride for the couple, it hasn't been without some hurdles, as they faced questions from fans about their nine-year age gap.

So this leads to the inevitable question, has Elma and Sammy's spark survived their exit from the villa? Here’s what we know...

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root made it to fifth place on Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Yes they are! Obviously, it’s only been a little over a week since the All Stars finale, but, as it stands, the couple are still going strong.

The pair shared some snaps together at the airport a few days after All Stars ended, as they thanked ‘Selma’ fans for all their support.

Writing on Instagram, Elma said about her time on the show: “I’m walking away with amazing memories, incredible friendships and most importantly with Sammy! 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼Finishing in 5th place is something to be proud of and I’m so grateful for all the love and support the both of us have had along the way. Excited for our journey and what’s next!”

While Sammy thanked his fans, as he wrote: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to every single person that supported myself and Elma throughout our journey, we had the most amazing time, made genuine friends for life and can’t wait to enjoy the future.

“Thank you again from Selma.”

The 23-year-old also shared a video of the cast's journey back to the UK, and Elma featured heavily in the post with the pair looking totally loved up.

For those who don’t know, Elma and Sammy actually had a bit of history before entering the show together, as the pair featured on TOWIE together, during which they dodged multiple claims they were dating.

Now, the two are actually together and we’re buzzing to see how their relationship pans out!

