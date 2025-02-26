Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

26 February 2025, 12:31

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?
Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root made it to fifth place in the Love Island All Stars finale, but has their relationship made it in the real world? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elma Pazar got off to a rocky start in the Love Island All Stars villa this year. Having initially been coupled up with Ronnie Vint, she had the rug pulled out from under her when his very recent ex Harriett Blackmore entered the villa as a bombshell.

Understandably, she started to feel a bit led on when Ronnie started to show interest in Harriett - that is, until things took an unexpected turn and Sammy Root showed up, someone she had her own history with.

When Sammy decided to 'steal' Elma from Ronnie, the pair immediately hit it off with a spark clear for all those in the villa and beyond to see.

While it's been a mostly smooth ride for the couple, it hasn't been without some hurdles, as they faced questions from fans about their nine-year age gap.

So this leads to the inevitable question, has Elma and Sammy's spark survived their exit from the villa? Here’s what we know...

Elma Pazar and Sammy Root made it to fifth place on Love Island All Stars 2025
Elma Pazar and Sammy Root made it to fifth place on Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Yes they are! Obviously, it’s only been a little over a week since the All Stars finale, but, as it stands, the couple are still going strong.

The pair shared some snaps together at the airport a few days after All Stars ended, as they thanked ‘Selma’ fans for all their support.

Writing on Instagram, Elma said about her time on the show: “I’m walking away with amazing memories, incredible friendships and most importantly with Sammy! 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼Finishing in 5th place is something to be proud of and I’m so grateful for all the love and support the both of us have had along the way. Excited for our journey and what’s next!”

While Sammy thanked his fans, as he wrote: “I would just like to say a massive thank you to every single person that supported myself and Elma throughout our journey, we had the most amazing time, made genuine friends for life and can’t wait to enjoy the future.

“Thank you again from Selma.”

The 23-year-old also shared a video of the cast's journey back to the UK, and Elma featured heavily in the post with the pair looking totally loved up.

For those who don’t know, Elma and Sammy actually had a bit of history before entering the show together, as the pair featured on TOWIE together, during which they dodged multiple claims they were dating.

Now, the two are actually together and we’re buzzing to see how their relationship pans out!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim.

Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025

Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Ekin-Su has called out backlash against Elma Pazar.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su calls out backlash towards Elma after All Stars ‘feud’

Hot On Capital

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after sharing trans support post

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after defending trans rights

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in her biopic – on one condition

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

MAFS UK's Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan

MAFS UK's Lacey claims reunion cut "a lot" out amid Nathan "showmance" claims

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s still together from MAFS UK 2023?

Paul and Tasha got married on MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2023: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, date & more

Events

Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion

MAFS UK's Polly explains real reason why she's not at reunion

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Reason why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK reunion revealed

Why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she's not at the second reunion

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date and time confirmed

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Timothée Chalamet divides people with "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet praised for "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell and are they still together?

More Movies & TV News

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

MAFS UK's Amy and Adam confirmed their relationship status in the second reunion episode.

MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam reveal relationship status in reunion episode

Hunter Schafer says it'd be "cool" to play Mystique after MCU rumour goes viral

Hunter Schafer responds to Mystique fan casting after MCU rumour goes viral

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset