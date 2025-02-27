Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together? Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard made it into the top three finalists of Love Island All Stars, but have they stayed together since leaving the villa or called it quits?

After spending the majority of Love Island All Stars together as a couple, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard ended up leaving the villa together not only in third place, but as official boyfriend and girlfriend. Cuute!

The couple certainly had their fair share of obstacles while on the show, mainly from outside critics unconvinced by the authenticity of their chemistry.

Despite this, the couple pushed on full steam ahead with eyes only for each other and, sure enough, made it to the final alongside series winners Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen, as well as the other remaining couples.

But now that things have come to an end in the villa, of course we’re all wondering how things are going. Are Ekin-Su and Curtis still together or have they split up? Here’s what we know…

Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

At the time of writing, they most certainly are! In fact, the pair have been very open about their relationship since leaving the show and have even batted away the ‘showmance’ rumours some Love Island fans have thrown their way.

Speaking on Lorraine, Ekin-Su dismissed claims that she and her beau had faked their romance for the villa. She said: “Everyone is entitled to an opinion and it’s okay if some people call it a ‘showmance’, fake, real, or whatever – that’s okay.

“But what is important is how we feel, and that’s real."

And Curtis, cosied up on the sofa with his flame, backed up Ekin-Su, as he told the daytime show host: “We are who we are and I think we both went in there with open minds and to actually find someone.”

Over a week after the show's finale, Curtis also shared some snaps with his girlfriend at a fashion show together and not only is the caption totally adorbs, but they've co-ordinated matching outfits too!

He wrote: "Back to my first fashion show with @ekinsuofficial ❤️ who looked unbelievable on the catwalk of @helenanthonyofficial 🔥loved how we were both matching but Ekin definitly stole the show 😍. Can’t wait to do many more things together 🧁."

As the only couple to leave the island as official boyfriend and girlfriend, we can't wait to see how their relationship blooms!

