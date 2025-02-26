Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more.

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how to get presale and general sale tickets to Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour in support of her new album 'So Close To What'. Some presale tickets are already on sale.

It's ok I'm ok as long as I get Tate McRae tickets! Tate McRae is heading out on a new tour: The Miss Possessive Tour. Tickets first went on sale in 2024 and sold out but now she's released extra dates in the UK, US and other countries.

In November, Tate McRae began teasing a tour with pop up billboards at various arenas around the world. Tate then revealed that the Miss Possessive Tour will be her first arena tour kicking off in 2025. She originally announced 47 dates but she's since increased the number of shows to 81 with tickets for the new dates about to go on sale.

To help make sure you go, we're here to let you know how and when you can get 2 hands on Tate tickets. Here's all the information you need including presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, setlist and support acts.

When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?

Tate McRae introduces us to her alter ego

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Tate dropped presale information for the Miss Possessive Tour on Instagram writing: "NEW SHOWS ADDED TO THE MISS POSSESSIVE TOUR…. this is INSANE 🥲 i can’t want to see you guys i am so beyond excited. Register for pre-sale now through Monday, February 24th at 10pm pt. pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 26th at 11am local."

Tate added presale for @americanexpress card members beginning on Tuesday, February 25th at 11am local. Click here for more American Express presale information. To get a presale code by preordering Tate's album 'So Close To What', you need to preorder the record from Tate's official store but entry is now over.

For all the latest presale information, we recommend following Tate's official fan pages @t8hq on Instagram and signing up to her mailing list on her site.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour are set to go on general sale on Thursday 27th November at 11:00AM local time. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you do try for tickets, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

To get Miss Possessive Tour tickets via Ticketmaster simply visit this page: here.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour Live Nation Artist Presale

United States (ET) - 11:00 AM (26th February)

United States (PT) - 11:00 AM (26th February)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour Album Pre-Order Presale

United Kingdom (GMT) - 11:00 AM (26th February)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour General Sale

United Kingdom (GMT) - 11:00 AM (27th February)

United States (ET) - 11:00 AM (27th February)

United States (PT) - 11:00 AM (27th February)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour are between £40 and £105 pounds in the UK. Tate's Gold Circle So Close To What pit tickets cost £100.10. Below are her London prices.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour prices London

Seating - £44.10-88.85

Floor Standing - £66.35

Gold Circle - £100.10

When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale? Picture: RCA

Tate McRae Miss Possessive dates: When is Tate McRae going on tour?

Tate McRae has announced 81 dates for her world tour with shows in South America, North America and Europe. The new dates with tickets going on sale this week are marked in bold.

South American Leg

18/03/25 - Mexico City, Mexico

21/03/25 - Santiago, Chile

21/03/25 - San Isidro, Argentina

25/03/25 - Santiago, Chile

27/03/25 - Bogotá, Colombia

28/03/25 - São Paolo, Brazil

European Leg

07/05/25 - Lisbon, Portugal

09/05/25 - Madrid, Spain

13/05/25 - Stuttgart, Germany

14/05/25 - Antwerp, Belgium

16/05/25 - Dublin, Ireland

19/05/25 - Birmingham, UK

20/05/25 - London, UK

23/05/25 - Glasgow, UK

24/05/25 - Manchester, UK

27/05/25 - Paris, France

28/05/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

30/05/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark

01/06/25 - Stockholm, Sweden

03/06/25 - Hamburg, Germany

04/06/25 - Berlin, Germany

06/06/25 - Lodz, Poland

08/06/25 - Vienna, Austria

10/06/25 - Prague, Czech Republic

11/06/25 - Munich, Germany

13/06/25 - Bologna, Italy

16/06/25 - Cologne, Germany

18/06/25 - Zürich, Switzerland

20/06/25 - Landgraaf, Netherlands

22/06/25 - Nottingham, UK

24/06/25 - London, UK

25/06/25 - Manchester, UK

North American Leg

04/08/25 - Vancouver, Canada

05/08/25 - Vancouver, Canada

07/08/25 - Edmonton, Canada

09/08/25 - Winnipeg, Canada

13/08/25 - Saint Paul, Minnesota

15/08/25 - Chicago, Illinois

16/08/25 - Detroit, Michigan

19/08/25 - Toronto, Canada

20/08/25 - Toronto, Canada

22/08/25 - Ottawa, Canada

24/08/25 - Montreal, Canada

26/08/25 - Boston, Massachusetts

27/08/25 - Boston, Massachusetts

29/08/25 - Cleveland, Ohio

31/08/25 - Baltimore, Maryland

03/09/25 - New York, New York

04/09/25 - New York, New York

06/09/25 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

09/09/25 - Atlanta, Georgia

11/09/25 - Nashville, Tennessee

13/09/25 - Orlando, Florida

14/09/25 - Orlando, Florida

16/09/25 - Austin, Texas

18/09/25 - Dallas, Texas

20/09/25 - Denver, Colorado

24/09/25 - San Francisco, California

26/09/25 - Los Angeles, California

27/09/25 - Los Angeles, California

03/10/25 - Seattle, Washington

03/10/25 - Sacramento, California

07/10/25 - Salt Lake City, Utah

09/10/25 - Omaha, Nebraska

11/10/25 - St. Louis, Missouri

13/10/25 - Detroit, Michigan

15/10/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

17/10/25 - Boston, Massachusetts

18/10/25 - New York, New York

21/10/25 - Chicago, Illinois

22/10/25 - Grand Rapids, Michigan

24/10/25 - Charlotte, North Carolina

25/10/25 - Raleigh, North Carolina

28/10/25 - Kansas City, Missouri

29/10/25 - Tulsa, Oklahoma

31/10/25 - Austin, Texas

01/11/25 - Houston, Texas

04/11/25 - Phoenix, Arizona

07/11/25 - Palm Springs, California

08/11/25 - Los Angeles, California

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour locations: Where is Tate McRae playing?

For the time being, Tate McRae is only taking the Miss Possessive Tour to cities in South America, North America and Europe but it's possible that she has more legs planned for after the tour wraps. The Think Later World Tour visited Australia and Asia so it seems likely that the Miss Possessive Tour will have legs there too.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Tate announces any more Miss Possessive Tour dates.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive dates: When is Tate McRae going on tour? Picture: RCA

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

No information for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour setlist has been confirmed at the moment but we imagine that the setlist will focus heavily on Tate's upcoming third studio album 'So Close To What' including the singles 'It's ok I'm ok', '2 hands', 'Sports car' and 'Revolving Door'.

Elsewhere, expect to hear Tate's biggest hits including 'Greedy', 'Exes' and 'You Broke Me First'.

Who is supporting Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour?

Pop princess Zara Larsson will be supporting Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour in the US with Benee supporting her in Europe.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more Miss Possessive Tour information is revealed.

