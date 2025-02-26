Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

26 February 2025, 09:36 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 09:50

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more
Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's when and how to get presale and general sale tickets to Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour in support of her new album 'So Close To What'. Some presale tickets are already on sale.

It's ok I'm ok as long as I get Tate McRae tickets! Tate McRae is heading out on a new tour: The Miss Possessive Tour. Tickets first went on sale in 2024 and sold out but now she's released extra dates in the UK, US and other countries.

In November, Tate McRae began teasing a tour with pop up billboards at various arenas around the world. Tate then revealed that the Miss Possessive Tour will be her first arena tour kicking off in 2025. She originally announced 47 dates but she's since increased the number of shows to 81 with tickets for the new dates about to go on sale.

To help make sure you go, we're here to let you know how and when you can get 2 hands on Tate tickets. Here's all the information you need including presale codes, ticket prices, dates, cities, setlist and support acts.

When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?

Tate McRae introduces us to her alter ego

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Tate dropped presale information for the Miss Possessive Tour on Instagram writing: "NEW SHOWS ADDED TO THE MISS POSSESSIVE TOUR…. this is INSANE 🥲 i can’t want to see you guys i am so beyond excited. Register for pre-sale now through Monday, February 24th at 10pm pt. pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 26th at 11am local."

Tate added presale for @americanexpress card members beginning on Tuesday, February 25th at 11am local. Click here for more American Express presale information. To get a presale code by preordering Tate's album 'So Close To What', you need to preorder the record from Tate's official store but entry is now over.

For all the latest presale information, we recommend following Tate's official fan pages @t8hq on Instagram and signing up to her mailing list on her site.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour tickets sale time:

Tickets to Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour are set to go on general sale on Thursday 27th November at 11:00AM local time. However, you can also get tickets via presale using the information above. When you do try for tickets, simply login to Live Nation, Ticketmaster or your venue's page 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

To get Miss Possessive Tour tickets via Ticketmaster simply visit this page: here.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour Live Nation Artist Presale

  • United States (ET) - 11:00 AM (26th February)
  • United States (PT) - 11:00 AM (26th February)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour Album Pre-Order Presale

  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 11:00 AM (26th February)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour General Sale

  • United Kingdom (GMT) - 11:00 AM (27th February)
  • United States (ET) - 11:00 AM (27th February)
  • United States (PT) - 11:00 AM (27th February)

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour ticket prices: How much will tickets be?

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour are between £40 and £105 pounds in the UK. Tate's Gold Circle So Close To What pit tickets cost £100.10. Below are her London prices.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour prices London

  • Seating - £44.10-88.85
  • Floor Standing - £66.35
  • Gold Circle - £100.10
When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale?
When do Tate McRae tickets go on sale? Picture: RCA

Tate McRae Miss Possessive dates: When is Tate McRae going on tour?

Tate McRae has announced 81 dates for her world tour with shows in South America, North America and Europe. The new dates with tickets going on sale this week are marked in bold.

South American Leg

  • 18/03/25 - Mexico City, Mexico
  • 21/03/25 - Santiago, Chile
  • 21/03/25 - San Isidro, Argentina
  • 25/03/25 - Santiago, Chile
  • 27/03/25 - Bogotá, Colombia
  • 28/03/25 - São Paolo, Brazil

European Leg

  • 07/05/25 - Lisbon, Portugal
  • 09/05/25 - Madrid, Spain
  • 13/05/25 - Stuttgart, Germany
  • 14/05/25 - Antwerp, Belgium
  • 16/05/25 - Dublin, Ireland
  • 19/05/25 - Birmingham, UK
  • 20/05/25 - London, UK
  • 23/05/25 - Glasgow, UK
  • 24/05/25 - Manchester, UK
  • 27/05/25 - Paris, France
  • 28/05/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • 30/05/25 - Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 01/06/25 - Stockholm, Sweden
  • 03/06/25 - Hamburg, Germany
  • 04/06/25 - Berlin, Germany
  • 06/06/25 - Lodz, Poland
  • 08/06/25 - Vienna, Austria
  • 10/06/25 - Prague, Czech Republic
  • 11/06/25 - Munich, Germany
  • 13/06/25 - Bologna, Italy
  • 16/06/25 - Cologne, Germany
  • 18/06/25 - Zürich, Switzerland
  • 20/06/25 - Landgraaf, Netherlands
  • 22/06/25 - Nottingham, UK
  • 24/06/25 - London, UK
  • 25/06/25 - Manchester, UK

North American Leg

  • 04/08/25 - Vancouver, Canada
  • 05/08/25 - Vancouver, Canada
  • 07/08/25 - Edmonton, Canada
  • 09/08/25 - Winnipeg, Canada
  • 13/08/25 - Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • 15/08/25 - Chicago, Illinois
  • 16/08/25 - Detroit, Michigan
  • 19/08/25 - Toronto, Canada
  • 20/08/25 - Toronto, Canada
  • 22/08/25 - Ottawa, Canada
  • 24/08/25 - Montreal, Canada
  • 26/08/25 - Boston, Massachusetts
  • 27/08/25 - Boston, Massachusetts
  • 29/08/25 - Cleveland, Ohio
  • 31/08/25 - Baltimore, Maryland
  • 03/09/25 - New York, New York
  • 04/09/25 - New York, New York
  • 06/09/25 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • 09/09/25 - Atlanta, Georgia
  • 11/09/25 - Nashville, Tennessee
  • 13/09/25 - Orlando, Florida
  • 14/09/25 - Orlando, Florida
  • 16/09/25 - Austin, Texas
  • 18/09/25 - Dallas, Texas
  • 20/09/25 - Denver, Colorado
  • 24/09/25 - San Francisco, California
  • 26/09/25 - Los Angeles, California
  • 27/09/25 - Los Angeles, California
  • 03/10/25 - Seattle, Washington
  • 03/10/25 - Sacramento, California
  • 07/10/25 - Salt Lake City, Utah
  • 09/10/25 - Omaha, Nebraska
  • 11/10/25 - St. Louis, Missouri
  • 13/10/25 - Detroit, Michigan
  • 15/10/25 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • 17/10/25 - Boston, Massachusetts
  • 18/10/25 - New York, New York
  • 21/10/25 - Chicago, Illinois
  • 22/10/25 - Grand Rapids, Michigan
  • 24/10/25 - Charlotte, North Carolina
  • 25/10/25 - Raleigh, North Carolina
  • 28/10/25 - Kansas City, Missouri
  • 29/10/25 - Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • 31/10/25 - Austin, Texas
  • 01/11/25 - Houston, Texas
  • 04/11/25 - Phoenix, Arizona
  • 07/11/25 - Palm Springs, California
  • 08/11/25 - Los Angeles, California

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour locations: Where is Tate McRae playing?

For the time being, Tate McRae is only taking the Miss Possessive Tour to cities in South America, North America and Europe but it's possible that she has more legs planned for after the tour wraps. The Think Later World Tour visited Australia and Asia so it seems likely that the Miss Possessive Tour will have legs there too.

Bookmark this page and we will let you know if Tate announces any more Miss Possessive Tour dates.

Tate McRae Miss Possessive dates: When is Tate McRae going on tour?
Tate McRae Miss Possessive dates: When is Tate McRae going on tour? Picture: RCA

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

No information for Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour setlist has been confirmed at the moment but we imagine that the setlist will focus heavily on Tate's upcoming third studio album 'So Close To What' including the singles 'It's ok I'm ok', '2 hands', 'Sports car' and 'Revolving Door'.

Elsewhere, expect to hear Tate's biggest hits including 'Greedy', 'Exes' and 'You Broke Me First'.

Who is supporting Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour?

Pop princess Zara Larsson will be supporting Tate McRae's Miss Possessive Tour in the US with Benee supporting her in Europe.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as more Miss Possessive Tour information is revealed.

