Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
27 February 2025, 10:51
LISA's 'Alter Ego' drops on Friday 28st February but what time is it out and what's the tracklist?
The wait is over. LISA's debut solo album is just moments away from us. What time does 'Alter Ego' come out though?
Ever since BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, the entire world has been obsessed with Thai rap icon LISA. From her iconic verses and live shows in the group to her endearing performance in The White Lotus season 3, she's impossible to ignore and she's released multiple solo smash hits including 'MONEY' and 'LALISA'.
In 2024, LISA began teasing a solo album with the singles 'Rockstar', 'New Woman (feat. Rosalía)' and 'Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)'. She's since dropped the all-star collab 'Born Again' with RAYE and Doja Cat and now her 15 track debut full-length project is upon us. When can you stream 'Alter Ego' though?
Scroll down to find out LISA's international 'Alter Ego' release times, the full tracklist, collabs and so much more.
LISA - BORN AGAIN feat. Doja Cat & RAYE (Official Music Video)
According to Spotify's official 'Alter Ego' countdown, LISA is going to release her album at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday February 28th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream the album at 12:00 AM in your country. 'Alter Ego' is actually out now in New Zealand and will become available elsewhere hour by hour.
For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for fans who are based on the west coast, 'Alter Ego' is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on February 20th.
LISA created 'Alter Ego' with hit producers like Max Martin, ILYA and Ryan Tedder. Beloved artists and songwriters like Tove Lo and RAYE are also all over the credits as well as LISA herself. As for collabs, Doja Cat, RAYE, Rosalía, Future, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla all feature on the project.
Which track are you claiming?