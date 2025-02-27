Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out

Lisa Alter Ego release time: Here's what time her new album comes out. Picture: RCA

By Sam Prance

LISA's 'Alter Ego' drops on Friday 28st February but what time is it out and what's the tracklist?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wait is over. LISA's debut solo album is just moments away from us. What time does 'Alter Ego' come out though?

Ever since BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, the entire world has been obsessed with Thai rap icon LISA. From her iconic verses and live shows in the group to her endearing performance in The White Lotus season 3, she's impossible to ignore and she's released multiple solo smash hits including 'MONEY' and 'LALISA'.

In 2024, LISA began teasing a solo album with the singles 'Rockstar', 'New Woman (feat. Rosalía)' and 'Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)'. She's since dropped the all-star collab 'Born Again' with RAYE and Doja Cat and now her 15 track debut full-length project is upon us. When can you stream 'Alter Ego' though?

Scroll down to find out LISA's international 'Alter Ego' release times, the full tracklist, collabs and so much more.

When does LISA's Alter Ego come out?

LISA - BORN AGAIN feat. Doja Cat & RAYE (Official Music Video)

What time does LISA's Alter Ego come out?

According to Spotify's official 'Alter Ego' countdown, LISA is going to release her album at midnight LOCAL TIME on Friday February 28th. This means that, wherever you are, you will be able to stream the album at 12:00 AM in your country. 'Alter Ego' is actually out now in New Zealand and will become available elsewhere hour by hour.

For fans who are based in America, there will be a simultaneous release no matter which time zone you live in. The album will drop at 12:00 AM (ET) if you live on the east coast. However, for fans who are based on the west coast, 'Alter Ego' is dropping at 9:00 PM (PT) on February 20th.

Here are LISA's Alter Ego release times for a handful of major time zones:

United States (PT) - 9:00 PM (Feb 28th)

United States (ET) - 12:00 AM

Canada (Vancouver) - 9:00 PM (Feb 28th)

Canada (Toronto) - 12:00 AM

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 12:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 12:00 AM

Africa - 12:00 AM

Asia - 12:00 AM

Oceania - 12:00 AM

What is LISA's Alter Ego tracklist?

LISA created 'Alter Ego' with hit producers like Max Martin, ILYA and Ryan Tedder. Beloved artists and songwriters like Tove Lo and RAYE are also all over the credits as well as LISA herself. As for collabs, Doja Cat, RAYE, Rosalía, Future, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyla all feature on the project.

Born Again (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (feat. Rosalía) Fxck Up the World (feat. Future) Rapunzel (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (feat. Tyla) Badgrrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Fxck Up the World (Vixi solo version) Rapunzel (Kiki solo version)

Which track are you claiming?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.