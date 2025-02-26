Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

Grace Jackson has revealed a devastating unaired reaction to her screenshot drama with Olivia Hawkins on Love Island All Stars.

Things took a dramatic turn in the Love Island All Stars villa for Grace Jackson when the show’s dumped contestants were invited to give their opinions on the villa's remaining relationships.

The ex-islanders were asked to choose a couple to send home, out of Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore, or Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame and then voice their opinions on the other three couples. Queue the fireworks.

It was at this point that Olivia Hawkins threw things into chaos, as during her time on the stand, she revealed that if it had been up to her she would have put Grace Jackson and Luca Bish in the bottom three couples.

When asked why, she made a bombshell claim that she had seen text messages of Grace saying she would do whatever it took to win the show. Um, what!?

Olivia was pretty insistent she had the ‘receipts’ to prove it too, which left Grace totally baffled and angry as she insisted she hadn't said anything of the sort.

But now Grace has revealed something that happened after the text fiasco which wasn’t aired on the show.

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast with Luca, Grace revealed that some of the girls who initially claimed they had also seen these texts later backtracked on this and apologised.

After the initial incident, Luca said Grace broke down in tears over it while at dinner, but it wasn't until the final that the apologies started coming in.

Grace told the podcast: “It was really damaging. Then it’s backtracking, actually on the final, girls coming over saying ‘I’ve not seen the screenshots, I’m really sorry, I’ve not seen the screenshots’.

“So don’t sit there and back it, saying ‘I’ve seen the screenshots’ and make me feel ridiculous because I felt like I was going insane because I hadn’t said it.”

Luca reiterated her claim, as he said there had been quite “a few apologies at the final”.

It comes after alleged screenshots of the conversation were leaked online recently, although those screenshots are unverified and have been dismissed by Grace as fake.

Asked if the drama had affected her friendships with other girls on the show, Grace was cutting in her reply. She said: “I clearly didn’t have friendships with them.”

But hey, while her relationships with the other island babes might be more frosty after the drama, at least she has Luca by her side who seems totally loved up with her. Here's hoping they can put the dramatic saga behind them!

