Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

26 February 2025, 14:35

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim.
Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

Grace Jackson has revealed a devastating unaired reaction to her screenshot drama with Olivia Hawkins on Love Island All Stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Things took a dramatic turn in the Love Island All Stars villa for Grace Jackson when the show’s dumped contestants were invited to give their opinions on the villa's remaining relationships.

The ex-islanders were asked to choose a couple to send home, out of Elma Pazar and Sammy RootRonnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore, or Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame and then voice their opinions on the other three couples. Queue the fireworks.

It was at this point that Olivia Hawkins threw things into chaos, as during her time on the stand, she revealed that if it had been up to her she would have put Grace Jackson and Luca Bish in the bottom three couples.

When asked why, she made a bombshell claim that she had seen text messages of Grace saying she would do whatever it took to win the show. Um, what!?

Olivia was pretty insistent she had the ‘receipts’ to prove it too, which left Grace totally baffled and angry as she insisted she hadn't said anything of the sort.

But now Grace has revealed something that happened after the text fiasco which wasn’t aired on the show.

Grace Jackson hits back at Olivia on Love Island as final starts

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast with Luca, Grace revealed that some of the girls who initially claimed they had also seen these texts later backtracked on this and apologised.

After the initial incident, Luca said Grace broke down in tears over it while at dinner, but it wasn't until the final that the apologies started coming in.

Grace told the podcast: “It was really damaging. Then it’s backtracking, actually on the final, girls coming over saying ‘I’ve not seen the screenshots, I’m really sorry, I’ve not seen the screenshots’.

“So don’t sit there and back it, saying ‘I’ve seen the screenshots’ and make me feel ridiculous because I felt like I was going insane because I hadn’t said it.”

Luca reiterated her claim, as he said there had been quite “a few apologies at the final”.

It comes after alleged screenshots of the conversation were leaked online recently, although those screenshots are unverified and have been dismissed by Grace as fake.

Asked if the drama had affected her friendships with other girls on the show, Grace was cutting in her reply. She said: “I clearly didn’t have friendships with them.”

But hey, while her relationships with the other island babes might be more frosty after the drama, at least she has Luca by her side who seems totally loved up with her. Here's hoping they can put the dramatic saga behind them!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Are Elma Pazar and Sammy Root still together?

Are Love Island All Stars’ Elma and Sammy still together?

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025

Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Ekin-Su has called out backlash against Elma Pazar.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su calls out backlash towards Elma after All Stars ‘feud’

Hot On Capital

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after sharing trans support post

Pedro Pascal calls out "vile and pathetic" transphobic trolls after defending trans rights

Millie Bobby Brown reveals she wants to play Britney Spears

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in her biopic – on one condition

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

MAFS UK's Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan

MAFS UK's Lacey claims reunion cut "a lot" out amid Nathan "showmance" claims

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s still together from MAFS UK 2023?

Paul and Tasha got married on MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2023: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, date & more

Events

Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion

MAFS UK's Polly explains real reason why she's not at reunion

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Reason why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK reunion revealed

Why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she's not at the second reunion

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date and time confirmed

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Timothée Chalamet divides people with "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet praised for "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell and are they still together?

More Movies & TV News

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

MAFS UK's Amy and Adam confirmed their relationship status in the second reunion episode.

MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam reveal relationship status in reunion episode

Hunter Schafer says it'd be "cool" to play Mystique after MCU rumour goes viral

Hunter Schafer responds to Mystique fan casting after MCU rumour goes viral

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset