Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

26 February 2025, 17:14

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.
Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

Luca Bish has revealed his heartbreaking fears about death threats after a row between him and Scott Thomas broke out in the Love Island villa.

For most of Love Island All Stars, Luca Bish managed to sail through the series pretty smoothly.

While he may have got off to a rocky start, he eventually found chemistry with bombshell Grace Jackson. Aside from a few minor hurdles, he spent most of the series swooning over Grace.

But there was one standout moment on the show where the calm quickly brewed into a storm, namely when things took a pretty nasty turn between Luca and Scott Thomas.

During a game of truth or dare, Luca revealed to Scott that he thought he had only signed up to the show for fame and didn’t actually have any feelings for his partner Tina Stinnes.

Things then very quickly turned south, with Scott and Luca very nearly coming to physical blows.

While the pair eventually patched things up before Scott’s decision to leave the villa, Luca has now revealed how he was left filled with regret after the altercation because of his concerns about death threats.

Things started to get heated between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas
Things started to get heated between Luca Bish and Scott Thomas. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast with Grace, Luca opened up about the abuse he and his family experienced his first time around on the show and how he was worried his row with Scott would lead to more.

He said: “After Vegas night when me and Scott had our row, as much as I was sorry to Tina and I shouldn't have reacted in the way I did, all I thought about was the abuse my family were getting and how I couldn't speak to them because of what they've been through before.

“And I was like, I've ruined it, they're gonna get so much stick. All I kept saying to production was, I'm so scared for my family.”

The island runner up said he kept saying to Grace how scared he was for his mum and sister because he knew that his heat-of-the-moment actions could lead to a negative public reaction.

He added: “There was a lot of stick last time, and obviously death threats, which I think is nuts for a TV show. And I know people get invested, but it's crazy."

He went on to detail some really horrific threats hurled towards his sister that were so horrendous we won't repeat them in this article.

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson
Luca Bish and Grace Jackson. Picture: ITV

He also spoke about how he was left totally shaken up his first time on the show after his house got robbed, thankfully, while no one was home.

Understandably, all the fallout from his Love Island debut in 2022 left him with doubts about whether he was comfortable making a second appearance.

After deciding to give the show a go, Luca climbed nearly all the way to the top, falling just one place behind the series winners Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen.

Since leaving the villa, Luca and Grace have certainly embraced their connection and seem to be spending plenty of time together as things get more serious.

Speaking about their time since the show ended, Luca said: “We had dinner the day we landed with my mum and sister, and then we had dinner with her two best mates last night.

“The important thing for us is just introducing everyone, and yeah, integrating everything.”

