Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

27 February 2025, 16:34 | Updated: 27 February 2025, 17:06

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning
Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning. Picture: Dreamworks via Alamy
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas are returning for the fifth movie – with Zendaya joining the cast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's finally happening: Shrek 5 is officially in the works at Dreamworks. And so is a Donkey spin-off movie!

News that a brand new Shrek film was on the way first broke in 2023. As reported by Variety, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri began negotiating deals with the original cast of the animated franchise – including Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas – so they can return for the fifth movie in the beloved franchise.

The latest news? It's now been confirmed that Shrek 5 will be released in December 2026 and Zendaya will voice the role of Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia.

When does Shrek 5 come out? What will it be about?

Zendaya cast as Shrek's daughter in Shrek 5

No plot details for Shrek 5 have been revealed yet, but it looks like it will take place several years after the events of Shrek 4 as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia is now a teenager.

Zendaya will voice the role, and the first look at her character can be seen in the recently released cast announcement which also teases the return of Pinocchio.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz also appear in the clip as their iconic roles.

Over the years, Eddie Murphy has been incredibly vocal about wanting to return for another Shrek film – as well as a Donkey spin-off movie. In a recent interview with ETalk, he said: "I'd absolutely be open. If they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," he said.

While promoting his new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in June 2024, he confirmed that it's officially all systems go.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago," he told Collider. "I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie].”

When asked if he was recording for the Donkey spin-off at the same time as Shrek, he clarified: "No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek [...] and we're doing a Donkey one next."

Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy are set to return for Shrek 5
Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy are set to return for Shrek 5. Picture: Alamy

Antonio Banderas, who voices Puss in Boots also recently shared that he's down for Shrek 5, too. "I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and [Shrek] is probably coming back," he told Deadline.

Mike Myers, who is also confirmed to return, also shared that if he "had to do one ‘Shrek’ a year he'd be thrilled" in an interview with GQ.

It's safe to assume that we're about to have another Shrek banger on our hands.

Read more Shrek news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more
MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death
Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Love Island

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Love Island

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim.

Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits