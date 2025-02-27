Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning. Picture: Dreamworks via Alamy

By Katie Louise Smith

Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas are returning for the fifth movie – with Zendaya joining the cast.

It's finally happening: Shrek 5 is officially in the works at Dreamworks. And so is a Donkey spin-off movie!

News that a brand new Shrek film was on the way first broke in 2023. As reported by Variety, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri began negotiating deals with the original cast of the animated franchise – including Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and Antonio Banderas – so they can return for the fifth movie in the beloved franchise.

The latest news? It's now been confirmed that Shrek 5 will be released in December 2026 and Zendaya will voice the role of Shrek and Fiona's daughter, Felicia.

When does Shrek 5 come out? What will it be about?

Zendaya cast as Shrek's daughter in Shrek 5

No plot details for Shrek 5 have been revealed yet, but it looks like it will take place several years after the events of Shrek 4 as Shrek and Fiona's daughter Felicia is now a teenager.

Zendaya will voice the role, and the first look at her character can be seen in the recently released cast announcement which also teases the return of Pinocchio.

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz also appear in the clip as their iconic roles.

Not too Far, Far Away… @Shrek 5 is coming to theaters on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. pic.twitter.com/3j6ctXpPGu — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) July 9, 2024

Over the years, Eddie Murphy has been incredibly vocal about wanting to return for another Shrek film – as well as a Donkey spin-off movie. In a recent interview with ETalk, he said: "I'd absolutely be open. If they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey," he said.

While promoting his new film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F in June 2024, he confirmed that it's officially all systems go.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago," he told Collider. "I did this, I recorded the first act, and we'll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up. Shrek is coming out, and Donkey's gonna have his own movie. We're gonna do Donkey as well. So we're gonna do a Shrek, and we're doing a Donkey [movie].”

When asked if he was recording for the Donkey spin-off at the same time as Shrek, he clarified: "No, not at the same time. I started recording Shrek [...] and we're doing a Donkey one next."

Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy are set to return for Shrek 5. Picture: Alamy

Antonio Banderas, who voices Puss in Boots also recently shared that he's down for Shrek 5, too. "I’ve done five movies now. There is probably gonna be another, and [Shrek] is probably coming back," he told Deadline.

Mike Myers, who is also confirmed to return, also shared that if he "had to do one ‘Shrek’ a year he'd be thrilled" in an interview with GQ.

It's safe to assume that we're about to have another Shrek banger on our hands.

