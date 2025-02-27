Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

After a totally adorable display on Love Island All Stars, Luca Bish and Grace Jackson have revealed they're gearing up to take the next step in their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Luca Bish and Grace Jackson won us over on Love Island All Stars as one of the show’s most consistent adorable couples.

They were described as being in a “love bubble” on the show and were even voted by fellow islanders as the most boring couple because of how much time they spent away from the rest of the contestants to be in their bubble together.

Aside from one minor bump in the road when Samie Elishi entered the villa, Luca and Grace sailed through the show and were runners up in the finale, missing out on the winning spot by just 3% of the votes.

But, while All Stars might be over, we certainly haven’t been deprived of updates on their relationship since, because the couple have now revealed things might be about to get serious between them.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish. Picture: ITV

Speaking on the Wednesdays podcast, show hosts Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam asked the couple if either of them had dropped the L-bomb yet.

Grace quickly responded with a drawn out “noooo”. But Luca admitted: “I said it nearly.” What a cutie!

He continued: “I just think like boyfriend and girlfriend’s first, no?”

Podcast host Sophie then smoothly asked if that meant becoming boyfriend and girlfriend was something that was on the cards then, and their response was everything we could hope for.

Luca said: “Yeah, for sure. We already feel like we are, I just want to do something nice.” Grace weighed in with an enthusiastic nod.

She added: “We wanted to wait, I feel it wasn’t something we wanted to do on the show.”

So while they might not have taken that step just yet, it certainly seems like things are heading in the right direction and we are soo excited for them!

Luca finally added: “For me, I wanted family involved and for like what they see on the screen isn’t everything. So sometimes you want them to experience exactly who Grace is and vice versa.

“We basically are, this whole thing in the villa that you’re closed off or exclusive that just basically means you’re boyfriend and girlfriend, to me anyway.” What a lover boy!

And we’re sure the revelation will be a relief for Luca and Grace fans after the show’s Olivia Hawkins made a bombshell accusation in the villa.

Grace Jackson and Luca Bish. Picture: ITV

Liv claimed that she had seen text messages of Grace saying she would do whatever it took to win the show, throwing the authenticity of their relationship into doubt.

Grace, who has consistently denied the allegations, has since opened up about the affect Olivia’s claim had on her time in the villa, as she revealed on the podcast that it left her unable to sleep for three days.

Now the show's over, here’s hoping the end of the screenshot saga is in sight and the couple can enjoy seeing where their relationship takes them outside the villa walls!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.