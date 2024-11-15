Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, presale, date & more

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner. Picture: Press

Here's how to get tickets to see Raye as she headlines All Points East in 2025.

All Points East have revealed that super star Raye will be making her big return to All Points East on Saturday 23 August but this time, as a headliner!

Ahead of her performance Raye said: "London…we are headlining All Points East festival on Saturday 23 August 2025. We are going to be bringing you a beautiful show full of passion and incredible musicians to Victoria Park.

"I’m going to work hard to make it the most beautiful show we are capable of. Tickets available on Friday at 10am - I cannot wait to see you there!"

Raye has joined already announced headliners Barry Can’t Swim, who are performing on Friday 22 August, and The Maccabees, who are headlining their first show in eight years on Sunday 24 August 2025.

More All Points East headliners are set to be announced!

Raye is headlining All Points East! Picture: Press

How to get tickets All Points East 2025:

Now that Raye has been announced as a headliner, of course you want to know where to get tickets and we've got the answers.

General tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 15 November via www.allpointseast.com.

When does the All Points East 2025 presale start?

Amex Presale Begins at 10am, Tuesday 12 November three day before general tickets go on sale via www.allpointseast.com.

Day tickets, Multi day tickets, Group tickets are all available for purchase.

When is Raye performing at All Points East?

Raye will be headlining on Saturday 23rd August 2025 of the three day festival.

This announcement follows the news that Raye is nominated in three Grammys categories – best new artist; songwriter, non-classical; engineered album, non-classical.

She recently made history by clinching an unprecedented six BRIT Awards this year – the record for the most wins of any artist in a single year. This was a groundbreaking achievement for the independent singer-songwriter at Britain’s biggest night in music.

In addition to becoming the first female to ever win Songwriter of the Year, she also took home accolades, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Act. Raye gave a career-defining performance at the ceremony, performing a medley of songs off her critically acclaimed debut album.