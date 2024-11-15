Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner - Tickets, presale, date & more

15 November 2024, 09:00

Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner
Raye announced as All Points East 2025 headliner. Picture: Press

Here's how to get tickets to see Raye as she headlines All Points East in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All Points East have revealed that super star Raye will be making her big return to All Points East on Saturday 23 August but this time, as a headliner!

Ahead of her performance Raye said: "London…we are headlining All Points East festival on Saturday 23 August 2025. We are going to be bringing you a beautiful show full of passion and incredible musicians to Victoria Park.

"I’m going to work hard to make it the most beautiful show we are capable of. Tickets available on Friday at 10am - I cannot wait to see you there!"

Raye has joined already announced headliners Barry Can’t Swim, who are performing on Friday 22 August, and The Maccabees, who are headlining their first show in eight years on Sunday 24 August 2025.

More All Points East headliners are set to be announced!

Raye is headlining All Points East!
Raye is headlining All Points East! Picture: Press

How to get tickets All Points East 2025:

Now that Raye has been announced as a headliner, of course you want to know where to get tickets and we've got the answers.

General tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 15 November via www.allpointseast.com.

When does the All Points East 2025 presale start?

Amex Presale Begins at 10am, Tuesday 12 November three day before general tickets go on sale via www.allpointseast.com.

Day tickets, Multi day tickets, Group tickets are all available for purchase.

When is Raye performing at All Points East?

Raye will be headlining on Saturday 23rd August 2025 of the three day festival.

This announcement follows the news that Raye is nominated in three Grammys categories – best new artist; songwriter, non-classical; engineered album, non-classical.

She recently made history by clinching an unprecedented six BRIT Awards this year – the record for the most wins of any artist in a single year. This was a groundbreaking achievement for the independent singer-songwriter at Britain’s biggest night in music.

In addition to becoming the first female to ever win Songwriter of the Year, she also took home accolades, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Act. Raye gave a career-defining performance at the ceremony, performing a medley of songs off her critically acclaimed debut album.

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

My Chemical Romance Black Parade Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

News

Coleen Rooney joins the I'm A Celeb 2024 line up

Who is Coleen Rooney? Net worth, children, husband Wayne Rooney & More

TV & Film

Tate's '2 Hands' is high-key romantic

Tate McRae's loved-up '2 Hands' lyrics explained

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

Tate McRae Miss Possessive Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates and more

News

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

TV & Film

Taylor Swift's Holiday merch collection appears to include Debut TV release date easter eggs

Taylor Swift fans spot Debut TV release date easter egg in new Holiday Collection merch

News

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

Will Matthew Lillard be in Scream 7? Here's what we know about Stu Macher's return

TV & Film

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now

News

Did Rudy Pankow quit OBX? Here's the truth behind his exit and JJ's death

Did Rudy Pankow quit Outer Banks? The truth behind his exit and JJ's death explained

TV & Film

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024?

Is Rebekah Vardy joining I'm A Celeb 2024? Wagatha reunion rumours explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift go on stage?

Taylor Swift

Nathan and Lacey were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Lacey and Nathan still together after MAFS UK 2024?

TV & Film

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes

Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained

TV & Film

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

TV & Film

Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss from Gladiator II was cut

Gladiator II's Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss was cut from movie

TV & Film

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

TV & Film

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Trailers

TV & Film