Raye Reflects On Historic BRITs And Why Album Of The Year Means So Much

RAYE opened up on her historic BRITs win. Picture: Global/Getty

Raye won six BRITs at this year's BRIT Awards and in a video call with Roman Kemp she explained just how much it all really means to her.

RAYE made time for a catch up with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp after slowly coming back down to earth following her record-breaking, history-making BRIT Awards win where she collected six awards following the release of her debut album '21st Century Blues' last year.

Asked how she's feeling a few days on, RAYE said she's been "lying in bed thinking, 'how did we get here? Is this real?'" She added, "It's a lot to process, I just don't know."

Roman asked her how many BRITs she was at least hoping if not expecting to win and RAYE said she didn't expect anything at all.

RAYE at the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

"I was praying for the album one but I didn't expect it. I was hoping to win Best New Artist but I wasn't expecting anything. Songwriter of the year I was like, I can go home with that and be more than happy."

Mastercard Album of the Year is considered one of the most prestigious awards at the BRITs and Roman asked why it's the one every artist wants, to which RAYE had a perfect answer.

She said: "Even for Best New Artist you're not eligible for that award until you have an album. The whole concept of being an artist, from since you discover what an artist even is to: 'what's their album, what's their story, what are they about?' I think it's just the purpose of album; you put an album out and that's what it's about."

RAYE gets emotional reflecting on her historic BRITs win!

Touching on the lengthy battle with her former record label during which she was asking for years to put out an album of her own after being a feature artist for so long, RAYE said releasing her album and going on to win the coveted award exceeded every expectation she had for her career.

The 'escapism.' singer went on: "You know how difficult it's been for me in the past and how... that was my goal, all I wanted to do was be an albums artist and that wasn't the case in the early stage of my career.

"So to actually get that moment; put an album out and it exceeds every single obstacle or expectation you ever had and then some... and then you go to the BRITs and your album's getting recognised... there's no higher honour."

RAYE won six awards at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

RAYE also touched on the iconic moment she brought her grandma on stage with her, how she ended up in McDonald's at the end of the night and why she wore her hotel slippers for the entire night.

The six-time BRIT winner also spilled on what's next for her after such an epic year.

