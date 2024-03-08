Exclusive

Raye Reflects On Historic BRITs And Why Album Of The Year Means So Much

8 March 2024, 18:01

Raye opened up on her historic BRITs win
RAYE opened up on her historic BRITs win. Picture: Global/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Raye won six BRITs at this year's BRIT Awards and in a video call with Roman Kemp she explained just how much it all really means to her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

RAYE made time for a catch up with Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp after slowly coming back down to earth following her record-breaking, history-making BRIT Awards win where she collected six awards following the release of her debut album '21st Century Blues' last year.

Asked how she's feeling a few days on, RAYE said she's been "lying in bed thinking, 'how did we get here? Is this real?'" She added, "It's a lot to process, I just don't know."

Roman asked her how many BRITs she was at least hoping if not expecting to win and RAYE said she didn't expect anything at all.

RAYE at the BRIT Awards 2024
RAYE at the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Getty

"I was praying for the album one but I didn't expect it. I was hoping to win Best New Artist but I wasn't expecting anything. Songwriter of the year I was like, I can go home with that and be more than happy."

Mastercard Album of the Year is considered one of the most prestigious awards at the BRITs and Roman asked why it's the one every artist wants, to which RAYE had a perfect answer.

She said: "Even for Best New Artist you're not eligible for that award until you have an album. The whole concept of being an artist, from since you discover what an artist even is to: 'what's their album, what's their story, what are they about?' I think it's just the purpose of album; you put an album out and that's what it's about."

RAYE gets emotional reflecting on her historic BRITs win!

Touching on the lengthy battle with her former record label during which she was asking for years to put out an album of her own after being a feature artist for so long, RAYE said releasing her album and going on to win the coveted award exceeded every expectation she had for her career.

The 'escapism.' singer went on: "You know how difficult it's been for me in the past and how... that was my goal, all I wanted to do was be an albums artist and that wasn't the case in the early stage of my career.

"So to actually get that moment; put an album out and it exceeds every single obstacle or expectation you ever had and then some... and then you go to the BRITs and your album's getting recognised... there's no higher honour."

RAYE won six awards at the BRITs 2024
RAYE won six awards at the BRITs 2024. Picture: Getty

RAYE also touched on the iconic moment she brought her grandma on stage with her, how she ended up in McDonald's at the end of the night and why she wore her hotel slippers for the entire night.

The six-time BRIT winner also spilled on what's next for her after such an epic year.

Watch Roman Kemp's full interview with RAYE on Global Player now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

The International Women's Day theme explained for 2024

What Is The Theme For International Women's Day 2024?

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were married for two years

What Happened With Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande's new album 'Eternal Sunshine' mixes reality and fantasy

Ariana Grande ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Lyrics And Meaning Of Her New Song

'supernatural' by Ariana Grande seems to have been written about Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande's 'Supernatural' Lyrics & Meaning: Inside The Love-struck 'Eternal Sunshine' Track

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's Fact File: Get To Know Reality Show Queen

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits