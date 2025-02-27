Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF, The WB

By Sam Prance

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Blake Lively and Kim Catrall and many others have shared posts in honour of Michelle Trachtenberg.

Tributes to beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg have flooded social media following news of her passing.

Yesterday (Feb 26), the New York Post reported that Michelle Trachtenberg had died, aged 39. A representative for Michelle then gave a statement to NBC saying: "It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time."

In the wake of the news, many of Michelle's close friends and former co-stars have taken to social media to honour the star. People who worked with Michelle on iconic projects like Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ice Princess have all shared posts remembering the actress.

In an emotional Instagram post, Michelle's TV sister Sarah Michelle Gellar, paraphrased one of Buffy's most famous quotes. The actress wrote: "Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you.”

Fans of Buffy will already know that Buffy says the line to her sister Dawn who is played by Michelle.

Sarah also posted photos of Michelle including one with her daughter Charlotte Grace.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively, wrote a lengthy post about what Michelle means to her. She said: "She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

Blake ended by writing: "Hold those you love and have loved dear. The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle. May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Blake Lively pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg. Picture: @blakelively via Instagram

Meanwhile, Michelle and Blake's co-star Chace Crawford shared a selfie with Michelle to Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: "Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."

Taylor Momsen, who played Jenny in Gossip Girl, also took to Instagram. In a moving post, Tsylor wrote: "In shock…When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends..she was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive, funny as f--- and filled with fire. She was simply awesome. I’ll miss our late night calls that no one should ever hear but us."

Taylor also wrote: "You were a true friend to me which is a rarity in this world and I can’t believe I won’t hear your voice again."

Elsewhere, Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage gave a joint statement to Today.

Praising Michelle, they said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. Michelle was so funny, kind, and talented. Her portrayal of Georgina Sparks was an iconic fan favorite, and grew from a one season villain to a beloved character who returned over the course of six seasons."

They added: "She was a delight to have on set and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with her family."

As for Michelle's Buffy cast-mates, Angel actor David Boreanaz posted an Instagram story and wrote: "So very sad...horrible news. RIP and prayers to her family".

David Boreanaz pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg. Picture: @imdboreanaz via Instagram

Willow actress Allison Hannigan also took to Instagram. She shared a series of photos with Michelle and the caption: "I am deeply saddened by the news of Michelle’s passing. She brought a loving energy to the set of Buffy. My thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends."

Speaking to People, Spike actor James Masters said: "My heart is heavy today. We have lost a beautiful soul. Michelle was fiercely intelligent, howlingly funny and a very talented person. She died much too young, and leaves behind scores of people who knew and loved her."

James continued: "My heart goes out to her family, who are good people and are suffering the greatest loss anyone could bear. I hope everyone can give them space to heal in this most difficult time. Godspeed Michelle. You are missed."

Anya actress Emma Caulfield also took to Instagram stories writing: "I'm so sorry your bright light died so young. Our Buffy family lost a little sister today. Rest in peace lovely Mish Mish. You were loved."

Emma Caulfield pays tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg. Picture: @emmacaulfieldofficial via Instagram

Outside of the Gossip Girl and Buffy casts, Michelle's Ice Princess co-star Kim Catrall took to X to write: "This is Heartbreaking. 💔 So talented, much too young. RIP Sweet Beauty. xo".

Kim played Michelle's ice skating coach in the beloved movie.

This is Heartbreaking. 💔

So talented, much too young.

RIP Sweet Beauty. xo — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) February 26, 2025

Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor Melissa Joan Hart also took to Instagram to share a video of the pair acting together on Clarissa Explains It All. She wrote: "I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!! So young, so talented and so sweet!"

She added: "I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully."

Michelle's Harriet the Spy costar Rosie O'Donnell also said in a statement to People "I loved her very much."

RIP Michelle.