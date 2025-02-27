Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

27 February 2025, 17:15

Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.
Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Hold onto your hats because Tommy Fury has announced that he’s set to feature in an ‘all access’ TV docuseries about his life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In an unexpected twist, Tommy Fury has announced that for the last few months, cameras have been following him around to gather material for a new fly-on-the wall docuseries, titled Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

Tommy has had quite the tumultuous ride over the last year, he’s had to deal with the fallout of a highly-publicised split from his ex-fianceé Molly-Mae Hague, the cheating allegations that came with it and a lengthy break from his professional boxing career due to a hand injury.

But now it seems like he’s ready to tell all, as his new series is set to reveal all the 'ups and downs' of his life over the last few months, both in and out of the ring. Juicy!

It comes after Molly-Mae released the first instalment of her own two-part documentary series Molly-Mae: Behind it All earlier this year, in which she certainly got candid about all the heartbreaking details of her split from Tommy.

Naturally, fans will probably now be wondering, can we expect Tommy to weigh in on the split between him and Molly-Mae too?

Tommy Fury has announced he will appear in a new series ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.
Tommy Fury has announced he will appear in a new series ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’. Picture: Instagram

After all, he’s kept relatively quiet about the break up before now, other than to vehemently deny cheating allegations and ultimately reveal that it was actually alcohol that had thrown a wedge between him and Molly-Mae.

While we don’t know the exact details about what to expect, it seems quite likely that 'all access' means we’ll probably get a pretty good insight into how he's handled the the break up.

Announcing the news, Tommy told his fans: "The cameras have been following me for a few months now. Inside the ring, outside the ring. All access to my life. And I can’t wait for you all to see."

While no release date has been given for the docuseries yet, the former Love Island star did confirm it will arrive at some point later this year.

In the official announcement, Tommy said: "A lot of people see me in the ring, they see me on social media, but they don’t see ME - the person behind all of that."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced they had split last August.
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced they had split last August. Picture: Instagram

"I’m excited for everyone to finally be able to see what goes on behind the scenes, how the big fights are made, all the ups and downs as well as a glimpse into my private life," he continued.

The press release also read: "Just a year ago Tommy Fury seemed to have it all – victory over his biggest adversary Jake Paul, love with Molly-Mae and a beautiful baby daughter, Bambi. But in his last fight he damaged his hand and, unable to train, his life span out of control.

"Tommy has spent over a year out of the ring, and so winning his upcoming fight means even more. With unprecedented access to Tommy and his inner circle, the build-up to the fight is about much more than boxing, it’s a way of fulfilling a family legacy, which goes to the very centre of who Tommy is - and who he wants to be."

Molly-Mae addresses Tommy Fury split in new ‘Behind It All’ documentary trailer

Based on these details, it doesn't seem like the series is planning to shy away too much from the fallout of his split from Molly-Mae!

The show will debut on BBC Three and iPlayer at some point later this year.

TV & Film

