White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth
25 February 2025, 17:41
Aimee Lou Wood originally auditioned for Lily in Sex Education because she thought her teeth would stop her from getting any other role.
Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that she was once told that she can't convincingly play American because of her teeth.
Aimee Lou Wood is quickly becoming one of the most beloved actors of her generation. After winning over millions of fans with her breakthrough role in Sex Education, Aimee took home a BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance. Now, she's gaining even more fans with her scene-stealing portrayal of Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3.
However, in spite of her current success, Aimee hasn't always been able to book roles so easily. In a new interview, she's opened up about how her teeth have impacted her career and how she feels type-cast as British.
The White Lotus season 3 episode 3 trailer
Speaking to Radio Times, Aimee Lou Wood explained that Chelsea was originally written as American. She said: "My character was meant to be American and then I did a self-tape, one in an American accent and one in my own. They were like, "Yeah, we want your own voice," so my character is going to be from Manchester.'"
When asked about her American accent, Aimee Lou Wood told On Demand Entertainment: "I can do an American accent but Mike just wanted the Manchester one. I just don't think I look very American at all. It's the teeth. No Americans have my teeth…They just don’t. I’d have to get veneers.”
Aimee also revealed that she once played an American in a play in Chicago but people knew that she was British because of her teeth. She said an an audience member said: "I knew you weren't American, you just don't look American."
In a past interview with Stylist, Aimee Lou Wood said she originally auditioned for Lily in Sex Education because she believed her teeth would prevent her getting other roles: "It’s a Netflix show, I’m not going to get on there with my teeth.”
Aimee also said that her teeth “impacted [her] confidence so much" in the past.
