Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram / ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025 – but are they still together?

Casey and Gabby were the winners Love Island viewers weren’t expecting after some strong contenders surfaced in 2025's All Stars, like Luca Bish and Grace Jackson, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard, Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint, and Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame.

Gabby was so shocked they’d won, she didn’t even realise they’d also won a £50k prize!

Gabby and Casey quickly hit it off in the villa, after he arrived as a bombshell weeks after she’d got off to a difficult start on the show after coming face to face with ex-boyfriend Marcel Somerville. But are the couple still together?

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won All Stars 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Casey and Gabby from Love Island All Stars still together?

Casey and Gabby are very much still together! Since returning home from the show in South Africa, they’ve been sharing adorable photos on social media, with Gabby writing alongside one post that she’s "on cloud nine."

They became exclusive while in the villa, with Casey admitting there was "no one that is going to turn my head."

But after being crowned the winners by host Maya Jama, the couple look even more loved up since returning home, with pals and 2024’s All Stars winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith throwing them a surprise welcome home party with all their friends and family.

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram

After they got their phones back, Gabby took to Instagram to post a photo of them together, writing in the caption: “What an amazing experience and I found what I was looking for @caseyogorman.”

Gabby’s brother Ethan gave her the seal of approval on Casey toward the end of All Stars, admitting via a video call that he already knew her knew beau as they run in ‘similar social circles’ and sweetly saying: “I’ve had no worries the whole time whatsoever.”

Casey became a familiar Love Island face in the last few years, appearing as a bombshell on the series in 2023 and then again in All Stars season one in 2024 before returning a year later for All Stars season two.

Meanwhile, Gabby first appeared on season three in 2017, where she coupled up with Marcel and finished third on the show. However, they split 10 months later due to alleged unfaithfulness on Marcel’s part.

