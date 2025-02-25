Are Love Island’s Casey and Gabby still together?

25 February 2025, 17:22

Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025
Casey O'Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram / ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen won Love Island All Stars 2025 – but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Casey and Gabby were the winners Love Island viewers weren’t expecting after some strong contenders surfaced in 2025's All Stars, like Luca Bish and Grace Jackson, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard, Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint, and Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame.

Gabby was so shocked they’d won, she didn’t even realise they’d also won a £50k prize!

Gabby and Casey quickly hit it off in the villa, after he arrived as a bombshell weeks after she’d got off to a difficult start on the show after coming face to face with ex-boyfriend Marcel Somerville. But are the couple still together?

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won All Stars 2025
Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won All Stars 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Are Casey and Gabby from Love Island All Stars still together?

Casey and Gabby are very much still together! Since returning home from the show in South Africa, they’ve been sharing adorable photos on social media, with Gabby writing alongside one post that she’s "on cloud nine."

They became exclusive while in the villa, with Casey admitting there was "no one that is going to turn my head."

But after being crowned the winners by host Maya Jama, the couple look even more loved up since returning home, with pals and 2024’s All Stars winners Tom Clare and Molly Smith throwing them a surprise welcome home party with all their friends and family.

Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won Love Island All Stars 2025
Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman won Love Island All Stars 2025. Picture: Gabby Allen/Instagram

After they got their phones back, Gabby took to Instagram to post a photo of them together, writing in the caption: “What an amazing experience and I found what I was looking for @caseyogorman.”

Gabby’s brother Ethan gave her the seal of approval on Casey toward the end of All Stars, admitting via a video call that he already knew her knew beau as they run in ‘similar social circles’ and sweetly saying: “I’ve had no worries the whole time whatsoever.”

Casey became a familiar Love Island face in the last few years, appearing as a bombshell on the series in 2023 and then again in All Stars season one in 2024 before returning a year later for All Stars season two.

Meanwhile, Gabby first appeared on season three in 2017, where she coupled up with Marcel and finished third on the show. However, they split 10 months later due to alleged unfaithfulness on Marcel’s part.

Casey tells Georgia H the reason why he ghosted her

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Ekin-Su has called out backlash against Elma Pazar.

Love Island’s Ekin-Su calls out backlash towards Elma after All Stars ‘feud’

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Grace and Luca still together?

Love Island All Stars' Casey O'Gorman reportedly passed out

What happened to Love Island's Casey O'Gorman on All Stars?

Hot On Capital

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood was told she can't play an American because of her teeth

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee explains why Kitty and Min Ho haven't kissed yet

MAFS UK's Lacey says "a lot" was cut out of reunion episode with Nathan

MAFS UK's Lacey claims reunion cut "a lot" out amid Nathan "showmance" claims

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

Who is Ms. Whitman? Bhad Bhabie's Alabama Barker diss track and feud explained

MAFS UK 2023 has nearly come to an end

Who’s still together from MAFS UK 2023?

Paul and Tasha got married on MAFS UK

MAFS UK 2023: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

Polly has now confirmed why she didn't go to the second MAFS UK reunion

MAFS UK's Polly explains real reason why she's not at reunion

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Reason why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK reunion revealed

Why Ross isn't at the MAFS UK second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she's not at the second reunion

Date for second MAFS UK reunion

When is the second MAFS UK reunion airing? Release date and time confirmed

Listen to Capital Buzz on Global Player here.

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

Timothée Chalamet divides people with "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet praised for "shameless" SAG Awards speech for Best Actor

Where is Clive Rothwell now? Belle Gibson's boyfriend is featured heavily in the Netflix series

What happened to Belle Gibson and Clive Rothwell and are they still together?

MAFS UK has been airing since 2015

Every MAFS UK couple that is still together

MAFS UK's Amy and Adam confirmed their relationship status in the second reunion episode.

MAFS UK’s Amy and Adam reveal relationship status in reunion episode

Hunter Schafer says it'd be "cool" to play Mystique after MCU rumour goes viral

Hunter Schafer responds to Mystique fan casting after MCU rumour goes viral

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

Who is Kenny in The White Lotus season 3? Timothy's dramatic phone call explained

More Movies & TV News

What happened to Belle Gibson's son in real life?

What happened to Belle Gibson's son in real life?

Here's who inspired Apple Cider Vinegar character Milla Blake

Is Apple Cider Vinegar's Milla Blake a real person? Here's who inspired the character

Belle Gibson re-emerged five years after her scandal claiming to be part of an Ethiopian community

Belle Gibson's bizarre 'Ethiopian identity' twist was not included in Apple Cider Vinegar

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Jamie Campbell Bower is taking a break from villains after mental toll of Stranger Things 5

Jamie Campbell Bower is taking a break from villains after mental toll of Stranger Things 5

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset