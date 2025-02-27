The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

By Sam Prance

When does The Boys season 5 come out? Here's everything you need to know about the show's final season including who Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will play.

The Boys is officially coming back for one last season. The Boys season 5 is currently in the works and it's now been confirmed that Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will reunite with Jensen Ackles in the show.

Every season of The Boys leaves fans desperate to see what happens next and season 4 was no different. From the sauna scene to the cake farting scene, it was the show's most shocking season yet. It also ended with a massive cliffhanger. The Boys have been captured and the new president has pledged his allegiance to Homelander.

In 2024, it was revealed that The Boys would return for season 5 and it will be the show's final season. When does The Boys season 5 come out though - and what else has been confirmed? Here's all of the info we know so far including the release date, cast, plot, trailers and who Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will play.

Will there be a The Boys season 5?

The Boys season 5 confirms Supernatural reunion

When does The Boys season 5 come out?

As it stands, Prime are yet to confirm exactly when The Boys season 5 will air. However, Karl Urban, who stars as Billy Butcher in the show, has teased that it won't air until 2026. Taking to Instagram in July 2024, he wrote: "That’s all @theboystv for now folks See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season".

Filming for season 5 started in November 2024 and is still happening. Speaking to Variety in June 2024, showrunner Eric Kripke said that they will "be shooting well into the middle of 2025.”

Based on Eric's remarks and Karl's post, it seems likely that The Boys season 5 will debut mid 2026 depending on how long post production takes.

Who will be in The Boys season 5 cast?

The Boys season 5 will see all surviving main characters return as well as a couple of new faces.

Karl Urban - Billy Butcher

Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell Jr.

Antony Starr - John Gillman / Homelander

Erin Moriarty - Annie January / Starlight

Jessie T. Usher - Reggie Franklin / A-Train

Laz Alonso - Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk / M.M.

Chace Crawford - Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep

Tomer Capone - Serge / Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female

Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir II

Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett

Cameron Crovetti - Ryan Butcher

Susan Heyward - Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage

Valorie Curry - Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker

Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe Kessler

Jensen Ackles - Ben / Soldier Boy

David Andrews - President Calhoun

Rosemarie DeWitt - Daphne Campbell

Will Jared Padalecki be in The Boys season 5?

In June 2024, showrunner Eric Kripke teased that Jensen Ackles' Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki could appear in season 5. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Eric said "It's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world - and that's appealing. Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it'll happen."

Now, it's been confirmed that not only will Jared Padalecki appear in The Boys season 5 but also Jared and Jensen's other iconic Supernatural co-star Misha Collins too. In a video shared to The Boys Instagram page, Jensen phones Jared and says they've got work to do. Jared then phones Misha and tells him the same.

No information for Jared and Misha's roles has been revealed as of yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when we know more.

Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will reunite in The Boys season 5. Picture: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

What will happen in The Boys season 5?

Exact plot details for The Boys season 5 are yet to be revealed but showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that it will be a huge sendoff. Speaking to LadBible, he said: "You know, I think the finale of season four really shows you that we've been planning five years all along."

He added: "There's no way a show goes one more season after the events of that finale. As far as we're concerned, it's our show's version of the apocalypse."

Is there a The Boys season 5 trailer?

There are no trailers for The Boys season 5 just yet but we'll update you as soon as there are any.

