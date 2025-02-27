The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more

27 February 2025, 17:12

The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more
The Boys season 5: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, Supernatural reunion and more. Picture: Prime, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

When does The Boys season 5 come out? Here's everything you need to know about the show's final season including who Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will play.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Boys is officially coming back for one last season. The Boys season 5 is currently in the works and it's now been confirmed that Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will reunite with Jensen Ackles in the show.

Every season of The Boys leaves fans desperate to see what happens next and season 4 was no different. From the sauna scene to the cake farting scene, it was the show's most shocking season yet. It also ended with a massive cliffhanger. The Boys have been captured and the new president has pledged his allegiance to Homelander.

In 2024, it was revealed that The Boys would return for season 5 and it will be the show's final season. When does The Boys season 5 come out though - and what else has been confirmed? Here's all of the info we know so far including the release date, cast, plot, trailers and who Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins will play.

Will there be a The Boys season 5?

The Boys season 5 confirms Supernatural reunion

When does The Boys season 5 come out?

As it stands, Prime are yet to confirm exactly when The Boys season 5 will air. However, Karl Urban, who stars as Billy Butcher in the show, has teased that it won't air until 2026. Taking to Instagram in July 2024, he wrote: "That’s all @theboystv for now folks See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season".

Filming for season 5 started in November 2024 and is still happening. Speaking to Variety in June 2024, showrunner Eric Kripke said that they will "be shooting well into the middle of 2025.”

Based on Eric's remarks and Karl's post, it seems likely that The Boys season 5 will debut mid 2026 depending on how long post production takes.

Who will be in The Boys season 5 cast?

The Boys season 5 will see all surviving main characters return as well as a couple of new faces.

  • Karl Urban - Billy Butcher
  • Jack Quaid - Hughie Campbell Jr.
  • Antony Starr - John Gillman / Homelander
  • Erin Moriarty - Annie January / Starlight
  • Jessie T. Usher - Reggie Franklin / A-Train
  • Laz Alonso - Marvin T. "Mother's" Milk / M.M.
  • Chace Crawford - Kevin Moskowitz / The Deep
  • Tomer Capone - Serge / Frenchie
  • Karen Fukuhara - Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female
  • Nathan Mitchell - Black Noir II
  • Colby Minifie - Ashley Barrett
  • Cameron Crovetti - Ryan Butcher
  • Susan Heyward - Jessica "Sage" Bradley / Sister Sage
  • Valorie Curry - Misty Tucker Gray / Firecracker
  • Jeffrey Dean Morgan - Joe Kessler
  • Jensen Ackles - Ben / Soldier Boy
  • David Andrews - President Calhoun
  • Rosemarie DeWitt - Daphne Campbell

Will Jared Padalecki be in The Boys season 5?

In June 2024, showrunner Eric Kripke teased that Jensen Ackles' Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki could appear in season 5. Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Eric said "It's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world - and that's appealing. Barring any unforeseen disaster, it seems like it'll happen."

Now, it's been confirmed that not only will Jared Padalecki appear in The Boys season 5 but also Jared and Jensen's other iconic Supernatural co-star Misha Collins too. In a video shared to The Boys Instagram page, Jensen phones Jared and says they've got work to do. Jared then phones Misha and tells him the same.

No information for Jared and Misha's roles has been revealed as of yet. Bookmark this page and we'll let you know when we know more.

Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will reunite in The Boys season 5
Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will reunite in The Boys season 5. Picture: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

What will happen in The Boys season 5?

Exact plot details for The Boys season 5 are yet to be revealed but showrunner Eric Kripke has teased that it will be a huge sendoff. Speaking to LadBible, he said: "You know, I think the finale of season four really shows you that we've been planning five years all along."

He added: "There's no way a show goes one more season after the events of that finale. As far as we're concerned, it's our show's version of the apocalypse."

Is there a The Boys season 5 trailer?

There are no trailers for The Boys season 5 just yet but we'll update you as soon as there are any.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Tommy Fury has announced he will feature in a new TV docuseries titled ‘Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury’.

Tommy Fury announces new ‘tell all’ documentary series following Molly-Mae split

MAFS Australia will introduce a huge new twist as part of the 'Final Week Test'

MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

Shrek 5 is in the works with original cast returning

Shrek 5 is confirmed with original cast set to return alongside Zendaya

Are Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame still together?

Are Love Island’s Catherine and Omar still together?

Love Island

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death

Michelle Trachtenberg tributes pour in from Gossip Girl and Buffy casts following her death
Are Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard still together?

Are Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Curtis still together?

Love Island

Luca and Grace have hinted at a change coming in their relationship.

Love Island's Luca and Grace reveal plans to take 'next step' in relationship

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died aged 39

Luca has opened up about his heartbreaking reaction to death threats in the Love Island villa.

Love Island’s Luca reveals heartbreaking death threat fears after Scott row

Love Island

Grace has revealed an unseen moment in the villa after Olivia's screenshot claim.

Love Island's Grace reveals devastating unaired reaction to Olivia’s screenshot claims

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits