MAFS Australia producers reveal shock new 'final week twist' for couples

Married At First Sight Australia will feature a brand new partner swap twist in the 'Final Test Week' that is set to have "a big impact on at least one or more couples."

Married At First Sight Australia is now less than one week away from hitting UK screens, but the show has been airing Down Under for well over a month now.

Our fave Aussie experts – Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken – have matched up 11 brand new couples but things are set to take a surprise turn for those who make it to the final week of the experiment.

MAFS Australia season 12 is set to include an 'international MAFS first', with the introduction of the Final Test Week. Producers have now teased a huge twist that looks set to cause chaos amongst some seemingly solid couples.

MAFS Australia's Final Test Week will reportedly see couples given the opportunity to swap their partners. The twist is described as "an international MAFS first, where the participants will be confronted with the age-old question, 'is the grass greener on the other side?'"

Producer Alexandra Spurway said: “There is a choice that the individual has to make, and it’s make or break for their relationship. So it tests our couples in a way that makes them think about whether or not they’re going to make it work or yeah on the outside."

Meanwhile, fellow MAFS Australia producer Josh Walsh teased: "It has a big impact on at least one or more couples."

No other details about the partner swap twist have been revealed but, in an interview with Mamamia, expert John Aiken teased: "The twist at the end of the final test week, and some of their choices around that final test week are very surprising."

"It's never been done before on the MAFS experiment. There is a choice that is made by each individual, and that choice impacts their relationship dramatically."

MAFS Australia airs on E4 on Monday 9th March at 9pm.

