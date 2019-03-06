Are Ariana Grande And Big Sean Dating And When Did He Split From Girlfriend Jhene Aiko?

Big Sean has seemingly split from Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty

Big Sean and ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande sparked speculation they could be back on after they were pictured out together, but we all thought he was dating singer Jhene Aiko. So, what is going on in the rapper’s love life?

Big Sean had fans questioning his relationship status after he was pictured with ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande as, until recently, the rapper was dating Jhene Aiko.

Ariana and Big Sean – real name Sean Anderson – dated from 2014to 2015, and in 2016 he began a relationship with Jhene Aiko.

But after some cryptic social media posts by Jhene, fans aren’t so sure about what’s going on.

Has Big Sean split from Jhene Aiko?

Sean and Jhene reportedly broke up in December 2018, but they kept their break-up low-key and are yet to publicly comment on their split.

However, after her ex was pictured with Ariana she shared a series of cryptic Instagram posts, with one underwear snap captioned: “Bye”.

View this post on Instagram bye A post shared by Chilombo (@jheneaiko) on Mar 4, 2019 at 7:56am PST

Big Sean’s relationship with Ariana Grande

Sean and Ariana first dated in August 2014, calling it quits in April 2015.

The pair stayed firm friends after breaking up, and in her ‘Thank U, Next’ music video Ari wrote in her Burn Book of exes he "could still get it”.

While they’re most likely still on friendly terms, fans couldn’t help but question whether they’re back together.

Watch this space.

