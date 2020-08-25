QUIZ: Can You Secure A Date With After We Collided’s Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
25 August 2020, 11:29 | Updated: 25 August 2020, 11:30
As fans prepare for After We Collided to drop, why don’t you take the ultimate bae test to see if you can bag a date with the leading actor, Hero Fiennes Tiffin?
Netflix’s After was such a hit when it dropped last year and as we gear up for the release of the sequel After We Collided, fans couldn’t be more excited!
The new movie is set to come out in October and will see Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, as we follow on from their emotional breakup in the first film.
After We Collided: Never-Before-Seen Teaser Confirms Fan-Favourite Scene Will Air
Dylan Sprouse will also be joining the cast as Trevor Matthews and will definitely stir things up as he’s set to play none other than Tessa’s new love interest.
But as we approach the sequel, we know you’ve been rewatching the first film over and over and we’re here to answer the one question if your mind - could I bag a date with Hero?
Take the ultimate quiz below and find out for yourself!
> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News