QUIZ: Can You Secure A Date With After We Collided’s Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

25 August 2020, 11:29 | Updated: 25 August 2020, 11:30

After We Collided is dropping in October 2020
After We Collided is dropping in October 2020. Picture: Netflix

As fans prepare for After We Collided to drop, why don’t you take the ultimate bae test to see if you can bag a date with the leading actor, Hero Fiennes Tiffin?

Netflix’s After was such a hit when it dropped last year and as we gear up for the release of the sequel After We Collided, fans couldn’t be more excited!

The new movie is set to come out in October and will see Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott, as we follow on from their emotional breakup in the first film.

After We Collided: Never-Before-Seen Teaser Confirms Fan-Favourite Scene Will Air

Dylan Sprouse will also be joining the cast as Trevor Matthews and will definitely stir things up as he’s set to play none other than Tessa’s new love interest.

But as we approach the sequel, we know you’ve been rewatching the first film over and over and we’re here to answer the one question if your mind - could I bag a date with Hero?

Take the ultimate quiz below and find out for yourself!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

Hot On Capital

Little Mix have been nominated for their first VMA

Little Mix Nominated For Their First MTV VMA For Best Group Alongside Blackpink And BTS

News

Jeffree Star's new romance has caused Andre Marhold's alleged baby mama to address their relationship

Jeffree Star’s New Relationship With Boyfriend Andre Marhold Sparks Controversy After Basketball Star’s Ex Speaks Out

News

Blackpink performing at the The 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards

Blackpink New Album: Release Date, Track List And Collaborations Including Selena Gomez

Music

Blackpink fans have high expectations for their new album

4 Things Blinks Want To See From Blackpink’s New Album – Including More Collaborations And Dance Videos

News

Katy Perry posts ten year old video of her revealing 'Teenage Dream' artwork

WATCH: Katy Perry Unveils Teenage Dream Album Artwork Aged 25 In Ten Year Throwback

News

The Haunting of Bly Manor is sure to bring as many chills as Netflix's first series

The Haunting Of Bly Manor Series 2: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast & Trailer

TV & Film