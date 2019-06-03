Capital's Summertime Ball 2019: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

How to watch the Summertime Ball 2019. Picture: PA/Global

Watch and listen to this summer's hottest artists... live! Stream performances from The Jonas Brothers, Mark Ronson, Halsey, Anne-Marie and so many more from the Summertime Ball stage!

On Saturday 8th June 2019, NINETEEN of this summer's hottest artists including Calvin Harris, Khalid, Halsey, 5SOS, Rita Ora and The Jonas Brothers will join us at the iconic Wembley Stadium for Capital's Summertime Ball.

If you aren't going to be one of the 80,000 people there, don't worry, you can watch or listen to the entire thing, as well as keep up to date with the latest backstage action, red carpet looks and gossip with our social media coverage.

How do I LISTEN To The Summertime Ball Live On Capital?

You can listen and follow the whole event with all of the backstage action from Wembley stadium with Capital's Rob Howard, Aimee Vivian, Will Manning and Ant Payne, with exclusive interviews from the artists and all the backstage lowdown you don't want to miss!

9am- Rob Howard

12pm- Aimee Vivian

4pm- Will Manning

7pm- Ant Payne

How can I WATCH Capital's Summertime Ball?

Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 will be streamed for your viewing pleasure across a number of places, as it happens, from 2:30pm on Saturday 8th June.

Ways To Watch:

- Right here on capitalfm.com

- Watch on the Global Player or Capital App

- Stream it on Capital's channel on Apple News

- Stream it on TikTok

Whether you're in the comfort of your own home, on the bus, or even on holiday- there are so many ways you can be right there with us at the STB, so make sure you don't miss it!

Follow Capital's Summertime Ball 2019 As It Happens On Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & TikTok

We'll have you covered with everything you could possibly need from the event, filling your social media feeds with the very best from your favourite artists- including all the juicy backstage action we know you guys love.

So, if you aren't already following us, get involved to be the first to know everything that goes down at this year's #CapitalSTB.

Instagram - @CapitalOfficial

Twitter- @CapitalOfficial

Facebook- @CapitalFM

TikTok- @CapitalOfficial

