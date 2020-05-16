Katy Perry Reminisces 2012 STB Performance With Sweet Message During Best Of Capital’s Summertime Ball

Katy Perry played Capital's Summertime Ball way back in 2012 and she reminisced her younger self's party spirit during the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball.

Katy Perry is just one of the incredible artists on the line-up of Best of Capital's Summertime Ball, so we had to reminisce her sensational performance from way back in 2012.

Ahead of her 'California Gurls' performance from when she lit up Wembley Stadium eight years ago, Katy reflected on where she was at in her career at that point.

She told Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp she was "so excited" to look back on the epic show to when she was 25 years old "just really wanted to have fun!"

Katy Perry performed 'California Gurls' at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2012. Picture: PA

Katy told Roman: "Being 25 and having everything to prove, like ‘I will show you!’ And just really wanting to epitomise fun!”

A lot has changed for Katy Perry since she first performed at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Katy Perry said she had 'everything to prove' at this point of her career. Picture: PA

The singer has released 5 studio albums, won five Billboard Music Award, a BRIT and received thirteen Grammy Award nominations.

She's also met the love of her life, who just happens to be Orlando Bloom, and is preparing to welcome her first child.

However, although her life is pretty hectic at the minute, she still made time to record a sweet message for her fans which was included in the Best of Capital's Summertime Ball.

