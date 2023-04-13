Harry Styles Adds Final UK Stadium Tour Dates – The Latest On Venues, Tickets & More

13 April 2023, 10:17 | Updated: 13 April 2023, 10:21

Harry Styles is wrapping up Love on Tour this summer
Harry Styles is wrapping up Love on Tour this summer. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles has added even more dates to Love On Tour in the UK in what will be his final set of shows before the tour wraps.

Harry Styles is still on the road with Love On Tour and he’s confirmed even more concerts are planned for the UK.

The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker has been all over the world with Love On Tour after kicking things off in the US in 2021 and he’s set to come back to the motherland for even more concerts later this year, in what will be his final string of Love on Tour shows.

It comes after Harry’s latest album ‘Harry’s House’ won Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the Grammys. He also won Artist of the Year.

As he continues his reign as global superstar, here’s everything you need to know about Harry’s new tour dates, from venues to where to get tickets.

Harry Styles is embarking on his final set of Love on Tour shows
Harry Styles is embarking on his final set of Love on Tour shows. Picture: Shutterstock

Harry Styles’ final UK stadium tour dates & venues

  • Coventry Building Society Arena, 22nd May 2023
  • Coventry Building Society Arena, 23rd May 2023
  • Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, 26th May 2023
  • Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium, 27th May 2023
  • London, Wembley Stadium, 13th June 2023
  • London, Wembley Stadium, 14th June 2023
  • London, Wembley Stadium, 16th June 2023
  • London, Wembley Stadium, 17th June 2023
  • Cardiff Principality Stadium, 20th June 2023
  • Cardiff Principality Stadium, 21st June 2023

How to get tickets to Harry Styles 'Love on Tour'

Tickets for Harry's new 'Love On Tour' dates are on sale now!

Get your tickets at LiveNation.co.uk.

