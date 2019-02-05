GRAMMYs 2019: All The Performers, Nominees & Everything You Need To Know
5 February 2019, 15:11
Don’t miss out on this year’s biggest music award show.
On the 10th February 2019, the 61st annual GRAMMY awards return to celebrate all things music. With some huge confirmed performers, it’s due to be a big night for music.
When and where is the GRAMMYs 2019 happening?
Save the date! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from the Staples Center in LA on February 10th, 2018.
How can I watch the GRAMMYs 2019?
The GRAMMY Awards will air live on the US network CBS, with the red carpet available to screening on www.grammy.com
Who is performing at the GRAMMYs 2019?
The list of this year's GRAMMY award performers is huge. Confirmed performers include:
Diana Ross
Janelle Monáe
Brandi Carlile
H.E.R.
Red Hot Chili Peppers (with Post Malone)
Ricky Martin
Maren Morris
Little Big Town
Additional performers are yet to be announced.
Who is hosting the GRAMMYs 2019?
Singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will host the GRAMMY Awards.
Who has been nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY award?
Check out the GRAMMYs 2019 nominations list below:
Album of the year:
Cardi B – 'Invasion of Privacy'
Brandi Carlile – 'By the Way, I Forgive You'
Drake – 'Scorpion'
HER – 'HER'
Post Malone – 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'
Janelle Monáe – 'Dirty Computer'
Kacey Musgraves – 'Golden Hour'
Various artists – Black Panther
Record of the year:
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – 'I Like It'
Brandi Carlile – 'The Joke'
Childish Gambino – 'This Is America'
Drake – 'God’s Plan'
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – 'Shallow'
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – 'All the Stars
Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Song of the year:
Brandi Carlile – 'The Joke'
Childish Gambino – 'This Is America'
Drake – 'God’s Plan'
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – 'Shallow'
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – 'All the Stars'
Ella Mai – 'Boo’d Up'
Shawn Mendes – 'In My Blood'
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – 'The Middle'
Best new artist:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
HER
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best pop album:
Camila Cabello – 'Camila'
Kelly Clarkson – 'Meaning of Life'
Ariana Grande – 'Sweetener'
Shawn Mendes – 'Shawn Mendes'
Pink – 'Beautiful Trauma'
Taylor Swift – 'Reputation'
