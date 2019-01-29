Grammy's Deny 'Leaked Winner List' That Shook The Internet Is Real

Grammy's deny the leaked 'winner's list' from this year's award ceremony. Picture: Getty

When a Grammy's list supposedly leaked all of the 2019 winner's, people scrambled to work out if it was real or not, but the Recording Academy have strongly denied it.

The Recording Academy has had to strongly deny that the allegedly leaked list of 2019 winners has any legitimacy to it after the internet basically went into meltdown with names like Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Drake announced as this year's champions.

Shawn Mendes Admits Grammy Nerves & The Need To Be Vulnerable With Fans

Grammy 2019 'winner list' published online in apparent hack. Picture: Twitter

The Recording Academy made a statement officially denying the list had any truth to it, saying:

"There is no legitimacy to this. GRAMMYs results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the GRAMMY Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered in sealed envelopes."

Did they actually leak the Grammy winners on accident ?!?! Wtf 😂😩 but they already deleted it pic.twitter.com/0V5yqDkTed — Sara 💓⚡️ (@dreamyxsara2) January 29, 2019

Their social media account said the list was based on an "archived version of the webpage" of the official website.

However, some ultra sceptical fans are keeping the conspiracy theories alive, saying that they hope The Grammy's don't 'switch' which artists receive the award now a faked leak may have correctly guessed the actual winners.

📲| UPDATE|| The Grammy's best not change their minds just because of this leak!!! Give Taylor her Grammy you cowards!!! pic.twitter.com/SvTc6VgDCv — Taylor Swift Updates (@LegitTayUpdates) January 29, 2019

even if they grammy leak is real they’d definitely change most of the winners to make it look like it isn’t — gracie (@breathinmyair) January 29, 2019

pls if those leaks were ACTUALLY real and the Grammy's are now throwing the list in the trash and scribbling a new one 🗿 — maya 💍 (@succesfulwomen) January 29, 2019

The Grammy's will take place on the 11th February this year and will feature performances from Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Post Malone.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Music News