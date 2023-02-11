Sam Smith Rocks Inflatable Latex Suit At The BRITs 2023

11 February 2023, 21:20

Sam Smith turned heads at The BRIT Awards 2023
Sam Smith turned heads at The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We were not prepared for Sam Smith's BRITs 2023 outfit after the 'Gloria' singer strutted on the red carpet in a balloon-style latex jumpsuit.

Sam Smith knows how to keep us on our toes and they certainly had everyone's head spinning when they arrived at The BRIT Awards 2023 in an inflatable, latex jumpsuit.

Teaming the daring look with chunky black heeled boots and matching gloves, Sam slayed on the red carpet in the unique outfit.

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees And Winners

It wasn't long before Sam's outfit took over social media, with one person commenting on TikTok: "I'm obsessed with this because it's not boring!!! love to see smt different [sic]."

Sam Smith looked incredible at The BRITs
Sam Smith looked incredible at The BRITs. Picture: Getty
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Sam Smith's look divided viewers
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Sam Smith's look divided viewers. Picture: Getty

"Sam Smith had some amazing looks recently," commented another, as a third said: "I just love that you do what you feel no fs given, you doing do!"

Some social media users weren't so enamoured, with one person commenting on Twitter: "Not loving it, but LOVING your beaming face."

Another said: "What kinda outfit is that."

Sam later took to Twitter to reveal who their outfit was by, revealing it was from HARRI, whose collection is all about inflatable outfits, and custom Maison Valentino by Pierpaolo Piccioli.

The 'Unholy' singer is up for two awards at The BRITs 2023; Best Pop/R&B Act supported by Capital, Song of the Year with Mastercard supported by Capital for 'Unholy' with Kim Petras.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Local Events

See more Local Events

Sean Paul Press Image 2018

Sean Paul's Live Show Is Coming To Manchester - Get Your Tickets Here

Hot On Capital

The full list of BRITs 2023 winners

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Winners

News

Harry Styles won Song Of The Year at The Brit Awards 2023

Song Of The Year At The BRITs 2023: Every Track Nominated & Who Won

Harry Styles shouted out One Direction during his BRITs winning speech

Harry Styles Thanks One Direction Bandmates During The BRITs 2023 Winning Speech

Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Harry Styles turned heads at the BRITs

Harry Styles Brings Flower Power To The BRITs Red Carpet

News

Emily In Paris' Lucien & Camille arrived at The BRITs 2023 together

The BRITs 2023: Emily In Paris Co-Stars Lucien Laviscount And Camille Razat Were Each Other's Date