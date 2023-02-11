Exclusive

Jessie J Confirms She’s Having A Baby Boy And Discusses Baby Names

By Capital FM

Jessie J revealed she’s having a baby boy as she arrived on the red carpet at The BRITs 2023 for the first time in ten years.

Jessie J confirmed she’s having a baby boy just a month after revealing she’s pregnant and expecting with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

The pop star headed to The BRITs 2023 for the first time in 10 years and joined Capital’s very own Rio Fredrika on the red carpet as she spoke about the exciting news.

When being introduced to Rio, Jessie admitted she loved her name before Rio asked her: “Are you thinking of baby names?”

Jessie responded: “I am, I’m thinking of baby names.”

Jessie J revealed she's having a baby boy. Picture: Getty

Jessie J looked incredible in red at The BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

She continued: “I just told everyone I’m having a boy,” adding, “I just want to see his face.”

Rio then joked that her name could double up as a name for a boy, while Jessie agreed and teased: “Who knows?”

The ‘Price Tag’ singer was a vision in red as she proudly displayed her baby bump on the red carpet, giving us all Rihanna vibes.

Jessie J attended The BRITs for the first time in 10 years. Picture: Jessie J/Instagram

This comes just a few hours after she took to Instagram to announce the gender of her baby after sharing a melodic video of her serenading her bump.

She captioned the post: “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy… so I think this song is the one. Pre save link in my bio. Oh yeah…I’m having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear [sic].”

We’re so excited for the mama-to-be!

